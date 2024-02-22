Trendsetters who have their finger on the pulse for spring fashion better start taking notes from anime and video games. The latest Yu-Gi-Oh! x Super Groupies collaboration is stylish enough to turn heads if spotted on the streets of Omotesando. Another Genshin Impact x Sushiro collaboration goes strong with Genshin themed sushi and a chance to win Sushiro plates illustrated with your favorite characters. And finally it’s the game the internet can’t stop talking about – here are all the cool Final Fantasy VII Rebirth events taking place right now across Tokyo.

Yu-Gi-Oh! x Super Groupies Collaboration Let’s You D-d-d-d-dress Up

Emulate the aesthetic of the iconic game master with the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters x Super Groupies collaboration. Featuring four distinct pieces, these items exude sophistication and will awaken your inner fashionista.

The collection draws inspiration from Yugi Muto and his rival Seto Kaiba, two of Yu-Gi-Oh!’s main characters. Within the Yugi line, an indigo-colored outerwear doubles as a stylish windbreaker. Fans will appreciate the jacket’s stitching, inspired by Yugi’s red and yellow hair color. Additionally, a “Millennium Puzzle” tag adorns the neck, while the left sleeve subtly bears the mark of the “Duel Disk.”

The accompanying dark tote bag features a small pouch with the Millennium Puzzle logo. A tiny bit of button assembly is required, but according to Super Groupies, that also gives the feel of assembling the very puzzle itself. Inside, the bag is lined with fabric depicting various scenes from the anime, such as the ceremonial battle.

A white and burgundy stole, echoing Seto’s iconic coat can be yours for just ¥15,400. The stole is adorned with a KC mark pin from Kaiba Corporation and a stone reminiscent of the eyes of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Complementing the stole is a white tote bag, this time with Kaiba Corporation represented as a bag charm and another blue stone accent for the aforementioned legendary card. More Kaiba Corporation motifs can be found on the inner lining of the tote bag.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters x Super Groupies Collaboration items are available for preorder until March 4. International shipping is possible to countries where Express Mail Service (EMS) is available. Items should be delivered in early June 2024, but orders outside Japan may experience additional delays. Check the Super Groupies International Shipping FAQ for full details. Only a limited number of reservations will be accepted, so make sure to place your order early to avoid disappointment.

Discover more about the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters x Super Groupies Collab here.

Limit Break Your Wallet at the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth x Tokyo Tower Collaboration

We’re approaching peak Final Fantasy VII fervor in Tokyo, evident in this latest collaboration with Tokyo Tower. To celebrate the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on February 29, fans of Cloud and his comrades can engage in various activities and obtain exclusive merchandise.

Join in on the fandom fun by purchasing a collaboration ticket set which includes a word rally and an observation deck ticket. The word rally, styled as a scavenger hunt, will have participants searching for hidden character panels within Tokyo Tower. Featuring Sephiroth, Zack, Yuffie, Aerith, Tifa and Cloud, complete the mission and be rewarded with a limited edition metallic postcard.

If you’re a dedicated collector of merch, get excited for the pop-up store. Located on the second floor of Tokyo Tower Foot Town, this space features limited edition Final Fantasy VII Rebirth goods. Unlike goods from elsewhere, these products will be focused on the event’s key visual: Tokyo Tower.

Expect button badges, acrylic key rings, magnets and canvas prints featuring Cloud, Sephiroth and Zack with Tokyo Tower in the background. We’re keeping an eye out for the special Cait Sith omamori to bless us with luck and keep away strange silver-haired men. Purchases of ¥3,000 or more at the pop-up shop will get you a free sticker as a gift.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth x Tokyo Tower will run until March 7, 2024. Opening hours are from 10am until 7pm, with the last entry from 6:30pm. Tickets are priced at ¥2,750 for adults and ¥2,200 for children between the ages of 4 and 15 years old.

Genshin Impact x Sushiro Promises Delicious Sushi

Bring your best five-star characters along for a sushi feast at the latest Sushiro x Genshin Impact collaboration. With a variety of new sushi, side dishes, desserts and, of course, the all important merchandise, we’re certain this event will deal some damage to your wallet.

This time the Inazuman characters will take center stage, an apt choice considering how Japanese culture and myths heavily inspired the fictional lightning nation. Separated into sections, the first part of the event is the limited menu. Starting from ¥180 per plate, visitors can try the Kamisato Ayato three-piece assorted dish with tuna, egg and prawn nigiri. There’s also a Yae Miko tuna assortment (from ¥360) which stacks a variety of different cuts of tuna on top of two beds of sushi rice. Side dishes include a Gorou soy sauce ramen (from ¥440) and a Sangonomiya Kokomi soda milk parfait (from ¥360) for those with a sweet tooth.

Make sure to check the character “pick” on each of these items. Not just a cute decorative time, the code on the back can be redeemed for points on the official Sushiro Line account. Collect enough points and you’ll be able to redeem in-game items such as original recipe dishes and character upgrade materials.

The excitement continues with online and in-store giveaways for the second, third and fourth parts of the collab. The in-store grand prize is a limited edition Genshin Impact x Sushiro six-piece sushi plate. Diners must purchase a special dish to receive a randomized character card. Scanning the card will reveal if you’re one of 300 lucky winners who will receive the plate set.

If you’d rather be dining at home, Sushiro has another giveaway for you. Order a special 12-piece online delivery set and it’ll come with acrylic stands of the characters Sangonomiya Kokomi and Gorou. Fans who love Genshin Impact as much as they do a good bargain should also follow the official X and Instagram accounts of Sushiro to check for posts to repost and hashtags to use to win more Genshin Impact prizes and Sushiro meal vouchers.

Stay tuned to find out more about part five and six. They’ve yet to be fully revealed, but Genshin Impact addicts should keep an eye out for two special collaboration Sushiro stores in Tokyo and Osaka. These are the Asakusa Rokku branch in the former and the Ohatsu Tenjin Street store in the latter. More character goods will also be unveiled from March 6.

The Genshin Impact x Sushiro collaboration kicks off on February 21 and ends on March 24, 2024. There is limited availability, so get in early or the gacha gods may frown upon you. Sushi plate pricing at Sushiro varies at different stores and regions in Japan, so be sure to confirm pricing at your local Sushiro.

Commute Alongside Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Characters

The most hotly anticipated video game title to be released in 2024 is almost here. To ensure you don’t forget it, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth characters will be stalking your every move right up until the big day, on February 29. From your commute to your outdoor spaces, here’s every Final Fantasy VII Rebirth activation that we know of, so far.

The Yamanote Line is being given some Nibelheim flair with displays featuring characters from the game. On the outside of the trains there are detailed wrappings depicting Cloud, Sephiroth, Tifa and Aerith in all their Rebirth stylized glory. Moving inside, there are posters showing the characters’ “rebirth,” from how they were designed in the 1997 version of Final Fantasy VII to how they will look in the upcoming game. The intent behind this is to fit the theme of being reborn while also allowing fans both old and new to appreciate the evolution of the franchise over the past 27 years.

A Heartfelt Commercial

Those who don’t take the Yamanote Line needn’t worry. The Final Fantasy Rebirth countdown commercial kicks off on February 22. In the week that follows, the short advertisement segment will depict the stories of the main characters who are reborn in Rebirth, namely Cloud, Tifa and Aerith. The commercial is said to be a heartfelt one that depicts each character’s feelings to help set the tone ahead of fans playing the game. These will be broadcasted across 11 prefectures at various outdoor advertising locations at JR East stations and at select Tokyo Metro stations.

Probably the most striking of all will be a special Sephiroth activation happening at an undisclosed location in Shibuya. From February 26, an outdoor advertisement will showcase the iconic scene of Sephiroth engulfed in the flames of Nibelheim. Don’t miss your chance to see the One-Winged Angel set ablaze on the streets of Shibuya.

Related Posts