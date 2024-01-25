Fans of the Nier franchise as well as cyberpunk fashionistas can now live their android life via the NieR:Automata Ver1.1a collection by Groove Garage Co. Ltd.

Household Items With a Nod to NieR:Automata

The collection features a variety of household items, emphasizing them as practical while still having a sophisticated design with a nod towards the games. Included among them are Narikiri acrylic pass cases, embroidery patches and multi-functional pouches resembling those used in survival games. There is also a smartphone sticker set bearing distinctive Nier symbolism made with high-spec material that allows it to glow in the dark for up to six hours. Why specifically for smartphones? Groove Garage thinks this could be a great aid for times when you’re searching for your phone in your bag or in a dark room.

Other products that really scream functionality are the heavy-duty folding containers and the rubber mats, which can be used as computer desk mats or for card games. We love how the former comes in three different designs (YorHa, 2B, 9S) and that the suggested use is for everything from camping and storing outdoor goods to being a receptacle for your trash. It’s also possible to lock the lid and make this your base for hyper-confidential materials. Lastly, but certainly the most practical, is the YoRHa toolbox. Manufactured by “Japan’s number one custom toolbox store,” Nakamura Seiko, it is durable and can be used to hold car parts and construction machinery.

Keen to pick any of this up? Make sure to reserve now via the Village Vanguard online store. Pre-order reservations close on January 30.

About NieR:Automata

NieR:Automata is a 2017 action role-playing game developed by PlatinumGames. A sequel to the original Nier game from 2010, NieR:Automata is set during a war between sentient robots and human-crafted androids. Of the characters featured in the game, 2B with her short white bob cut and high-slit black dress is the most prominent. The popularity of the Nier franchise has seen it expand beyond games. In 2023, an anime adaptation of Nier was released called Nier:Automata Ver1.1a. Produced by Square Enix and Aniplex, the animation was completed by A-1 Pictures, the studio behind other renowned anime titles such as Kaguya-sama: Love Is War and Lycoris Recoil.

