Forty years ago this week, Japan nominated three individuals — Takao Doi, Mamoru Mohri and Chiaki Mukai — as the country’s first astronaut candidates. To celebrate that milestone, we are profiling the most high-profile Japanese astronauts for our latest List of 7, starting with a man who wasn’t actually a professional astronaut. Still, as he was the first Japanese person to go to space — and with a very interesting story to boot, he’s well worth including.

Toyohiro Akiyama

A chain-smoking TV correspondent in his late 40s who had no background in science or engineering, Toyohiro Akiyama didn’t exactly seem like the ideal candidate to become the first Japanese person in space. That didn’t bother TBS, though. The Japanese TV station was looking to boost ratings by broadcasting something unconventional. The idea that executives came up with was to pay one of its employees to join the Soyuz TM-11 expedition to the Russian space station Mir. More than 150 people from the company applied.

Akiyama was selected alongside camerawoman Ryoko Kikuchi, who was supposed to be a sub-crew member. She then developed a case of appendicitis a week before launch, leaving Akiyama with no backup. He trained for more than a year, during which time he gave up his four-pack-a-day cigarette habit. Before liftoff, he was asked what he looked forward to most on his return. “I can’t wait to have a smoke,” was his response. After the flight, his fellow crew members reportedly said they’d “never seen a man vomit so much.”

Mamoru Mohri

Akiyama may have gone there before him, but Mamoru Mohri will always hold the title of Japan’s first professional astronaut in space. The Hokkaido native was a member of the STS-47 mission crew as the chief payload specialist for Spacelab-J in 1992. He was joined by six other astronauts, including Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman to go to space, and Mark C. Lee and Jan Davis, the first and, so far, only married couple to fly to space together.

During that first trip to space, Mohri performed experiments that were televised to students in Japan as part of a collaboration with NHK. Speaking to TW in 2001, he said it was his way of honoring teacher Christa McAuliffe, who died aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1986 after it broke apart 73 seconds into the flight. Mohri later joined the STS-99 crew for his second trip to space in what was the first space shuttle mission of the 21st century.

Chiaki Mukai

In 1983, the same year she was named chief resident of cardiovascular surgery at Keio University Hospital, Chiaki Mukai read a newspaper article about the Japanese Space Agency (now known as JAXA) recruiting scientists for space shuttle experiments aboard the 1988 US Space Shuttle. Though her dream since childhood was to be a doctor, she had long been fascinated by space after being inspired as a youngster by stories of astronauts like Yuri Gagarin orbiting the earth and Valentina Tereshkova becoming the first woman in space.

Mukai was selected as a back-up member in 1988. Six years later, she joined the STS-65 mission aboard Columbia, becoming the first Japanese woman to fly into space. She carried out experiments related to life sciences and space medicine. Her second voyage was in 1998 on Discovery as part of the STS-95 mission, making her the first Japanese citizen to venture into space twice. On the same flight was US Senator John Glenn, the first astronaut to orbit the Earth. Mukai spent a total of 23 days in space.

Takao Doi

Prior to joining the STS-123 mission aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in March 2008, Takao Doi received a boomerang from Yasuhiro Togai. The world boomerang champion at the time, Togai wanted him to throw the wooden object in space to see if it would return. Doi complied with the request from within the International Space Station (ISS). The boomerang came back to him. Speaking to his wife during the mission, Doi said, “I was very surprised and moved to see it fly the same way it does on Earth.”

That was Doi’s second mission to space. His first was in 1997 aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia as part of the STS-87 crew. During that expedition, he became the first Japanese astronaut to perform an EVA (Extravehicular Activity, also known as space walking). Doi and Winston Scott performed two spacewalks, totaling 12 hours and 43 minutes. During the first spacewalk, they manually captured a malfunctioning Spartan satellite. Doi retired from astronaut duty in 2009. Earlier this year, he was appointed visiting professor at Ryukoku University in Kyoto.

Koichi Wakata

No Japanese astronaut has spent as much time in space as Koichi Wakata. The Omiya city-born scientist, who retired from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) last year, spent a cumulative total of 504 days, 18 hours and 35 minutes in orbit across five space missions. His first flight was in 1996 as part of the STS-72 mission on the space shuttle Endeavour. He operated the shuttle’s robotic arm to retrieve the Space Flyer Unit — a Japanese satellite launched several months earlier.

Between November 2013 and May 2014, Wakata spent 188 consecutive days in space as a crew member of Soyuz TMA-11M and ISS Expeditions 38 and 39. For Expedition 39, he became the first Japanese astronaut to oversee a manned space mission. He was also the third person from outside NASA or the Russian Space Agency to command the ISS. Carrying out his duties with a Japanese flag on his arm, Wakata said he “had a continual sense of the expectations of everyone in Japan.”

Discover Tokyo, Every Week Get the city's best stories, under-the-radar spots and exclusive invites delivered straight to your inbox.

Soichi Noguchi

Following in the footsteps of John Young and Wally Schirra, Soichi Noguchi became the third astronaut — and first non-American — to launch aboard three different types of spacecraft when he joined the Crew-1 mission, the maiden operational crewed flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS, in November 2020. Before returning to Earth around six months later, Noguchi and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins both conducted their fourth career spacewalks. Noguchi’s three previous spacewalks came during the STS-114 mission in 2005 to help with repairs to the space station.

That was the first return-to-flight mission after the Columbia tragedy, when seven astronauts lost their lives. It was also Noguchi’s first trip to space. His second was in December 2009, when he traveled to the ISS aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft (21S) as part of Expedition 22. In 2012, Noguchi voiced himself in two episodes of the popular anime series Space Brothers (Uchu Kyodai). Eight years later, he retired from astronaut duty and became the honorary director of the CupNoodles Museum in Yokohama.

Naoko Yamazaki

In an interview with TW in 2020, Naoko Yamazaki said she started considering a career as an astronaut after watching the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster — during which seven crew members lost their lives — on TV in 1986. She was just 15 at the time, but it had a big effect on her. “I remember thinking that this wasn’t science fiction,” she said. “The people who perished in the disaster were real. That’s when I first thought that I wanted to become a part of future space programs.”

Certified as an astronaut in 2001, Yamazaki joined the STS-131 mission in 2010, becoming the second Japanese woman to fly to space. It marked the first time that four women stayed in space simultaneously and the first time a Japanese mother had flown to space. “It was a rollercoaster of emotions,” she told TW. “As I approached the window, I saw the Earth above my head. It was shining and reflecting the sunrise, and it looked alive. It was simply breathtaking.”

More From This Series