Japan is always taking its customer service levels to new heights. This brand new GiGO video game arcade, that comes with its own craft beer selection, is surely a testament to that. Located at Cocono Susukino in Sapporo, this first of its kind GiGO arcade is offering a curated menu of drinks and snacks, including craft beer brewed directly in Hokkaido itself.

Craft Beer and Games Galore

Don’t come expecting your run-of-the-mill Kirin beers that you can get from just about any convenience store. This GiGO arcade has Obihiro Beer on the menu, a type of craft beer made by a local brewery called Sogo Brewing. There are also batches from Hokkaido Brewing, including its Fruits Brewing Line and Otaru Lager. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a true GiGO experience without taiyaki. Customers can try the gaming arcade’s very own limited edition taiyaki featuring collaborations with famous game and anime characters. This is the first time for GiGO to bring its warm and fluffy fish pancakes to Hokkaido in a collaboration with characters from the Dozle group.

To complete the experience, the space has also thoughtfully included side tables with drink slots, officially called “GiGO Slot.” These allow you to practice full arcade etiquette by placing your refreshments to the side while you button mash your way to victory. We’ll call this gaming omotenashi.

Find out more about GiGO Cocono Susukino here.

Arcade Location and Hours

Address: Hokkaido, Sapporo-shi, Chuo-ku, Minami 4 Nishi 4 1-1

Open: 11am-11pm



What is GiGO?

The name Sega used to be synonymous with its iconic red, blue and white buildings dotted across otaku areas such as the Akihabara skyline, but these have in the last few years all been rebranded as “GiGO.” An acronym for “Get into the Gaming Oasis,” they are still the go-to spots in Japan for a round of crane games, arcade battlers, rhythm games and much more. Whether you’re a gamer or just a curious casual, there’s no harm stopping by to try your hand at Taiko: Drum Master or going against the odds to win an adorable toy plushie.

