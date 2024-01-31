Genshin Impact is soaring to even greater heights this year, taking up a pop-up residency at Tokyo Skytree. Titled “Blue Sky Adventure ~Guided by the Thunder Spirit,” the event, which began on January 17, runs until March 6 on various floors of the Tokyo Skytree Tembo Deck and Tembo Galleria. The main focus of the event is designated photo spots. These will feature well-known and loved Genshin Impact characters, so put on your best traveler outfit and get into selfie mode.

A Genshin Skytree Menu

A café on-site will also be offering a menu inspired by the game. Fans of Charlotte and strawberries can have both in one drink with the sweet and cute strawberry smoothie, a perfect representation of the Cryo catalyst user. There’s also the sakura soda made with cherry blossom syrup, featuring Yae Miko, priestess of the Grand Narukami Shrine that sits among the cherry blossom trees. The most interesting looking of all is the blue lemonade drink with purple jelly. The two colors represent Childe’s visions and delusions. For those after a warm drink, you can also opt for a nice hot latte which comes with chibi latte art of Genshin Impact characters from Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma and Fontaine.

If you are stopping by, don’t miss the special screening of videos at the Tokyo Skytree Round Theater (Floor 350), so you can really see your favorite characters up in the skies. When you’re coming and going from Tokyo Skytree, remember to look out at it as special lighting will adorn the exterior of the building to add to the magical atmosphere. To commemorate the occasion, make sure to stop by the store on Floor 345 to pick up some stunning character tapestries, stickers, badges, acrylic keychains and candy boxes. The clear files depicting Childe, Yae Miko and Charlotte are perhaps the most breathtaking items, featuring images Tokyo Skytree in front of a clear blue sky backdrop.

Find out more information about the Genshin Impact x Tokyo Skytree collaboration here.

