Onosato was promoted to the highest rank of yokozuna on Wednesday following his Summer Grand Sumo Tournament triumph. The 24-year-old Ishikawa Prefecture native achieved the feat after just 13 professional tournaments, making him the fastest to attain the exalted rank in the modern era. The previous record was held by fellow Ishikawa Prefecture native Wajima, who secured promotion after his 21st meet in 1973. Onosato, whose birth name is Daiki Nakamura, is the first Japanese-born sumo wrestler to become grand champion since 2017.

A New Era in Sumo

The only other Japanese-born competitor promoted to the top rank of the sport this century was his stablemaster Nishonoseki, who wrestled as Kisenosato. He retired in 2019. Since Asashoryu’s ascent to the highest rank 22 years ago, sumo has been dominated by Mongolian wrestlers, with six of the last eight yokozuna hailing from the world’s second-largest landlocked country. The rise of Onosato, though, could mark a new era in the sport. A remarkable talent, he is the first wrestler to turn yokozuna without a single losing record.

“I’ll devote myself to training in order not to bring the rank of yokozuna into disrepute, and aim for a one-of-a-kind yokozuna,” said Onosato during his promotion ceremony at his Nishonoseki stable in Ami, Ibaraki Prefecture. Nishonoseki added, “I hope he leads by example and lifts the entire world of sumo. It’s important to be strong, but I hope he becomes a role model for other wrestlers. I hope he wrestles while being aware (of a yokozuna’s responsibilities).”

The Rise of Onosato

Described as “the most eagerly awaited prospect to come out of collegiate sumo in decades,” Onosato only became a professional in May 2023 after graduating from Nippon Sport Science University. Speaking about the wrestler’s potential, his former coach at Niigata’s Kaiyo High School said, “It may be presumptuous to call him the Shohei Otani of sumo, but I have high hopes for him to become a ‘monster of a new era.'” So far, he has lived up to the hype.

Beginning as a pro in the third-tier makushita division, Onosato won the Emperor’s Cup in his seventh tournament, the fastest since the championship system was established more than a century ago. He secured his fourth career championship last Friday with two days to spare in the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament. Going into the final day, he had a perfect 14-0 record. Hoshoryu, however, spoiled his bid to finish the tournament undefeated. The Mongolian is, of course, sumo’s only other current yokozuna. He was promoted in January.

The last two wrestlers promoted to yokozuna in the same year were Hokutoumi and Onokuni in 1987. It’s hoped that the sport’s latest rivalry will become one for the ages. Hoshoryu currently has the upper hand, with six wins in eight career bouts between the pair. They will meet as yokozuna for the first time at the IG Arena in Nagoya in July. Onosato will be hoping to claim his third successive title this year, while Hoshoryu will be aiming for his third career championship.

Related Posts