The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the NFL’s Conference Championships on Sunday night (Monday morning Japan time), which means they will play in a fourth Super Bowl in five years and have the opportunity to become the first back-to-back champions since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. As expected, Taylor Swift was in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to witness her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, score the first touchdown. The question now is, will she be back there on February 11 to watch him in the Super Bowl?

Getting to Vegas

The country-turned-pop queen is performing at the Tokyo Dome for a four-night bonanza, finishing on February 10. Making it to Las Vegas for the game the following day will be exhausting, but it is possible. And, if reports are to be believed, that is exactly what she is planning to do. Swift’s concert begins at 6 p.m. Japan time, though she is not likely to appear on stage until around 8 p.m. Her live shows are usually around three hours, so the earliest she’ll be able to leave is probably midnight. The flight takes between 10 and 12 hours, but the 17-hour time difference means she could be in Nevada on the evening of February 10, local time, a day before the Super Bowl kicks off.

The Eras Tour

The highest-grossing tour of all time, The Eras Tour has been described as a journey through all of Swift’s musical “eras.” It includes 151 shows across five continents. The Tokyo leg of the tour, which begins on February 7, is her first visit to Japan since 2018. It will be the first time for an overseas female artist to perform at the Tokyo Dome for four consecutive days. Tickets for the shows sold out within 30 minutes.



