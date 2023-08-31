Seeing your favorite artist live is always memorable and concerts in Japan have a totally different vibe from when you experience them at home. Japanese crowds are known for being quiet, so you can hear the artist. It’s a sign of respect and an atmosphere that has to be experienced to be appreciated.

Don’t miss out, bookmark this hit list of the biggest names making their way to Tokyo over the coming months.

Skip Ahead: September

October

November

December

January

February



September

Kelela

American R&B maven Kelela is set to perform at Kanda Square Hall for her rescheduled show. The singer’s musical journey has taken her through grime and rap, and saw her collaborate with heavy hitters including Clams Casino and Princess Nokia before an extended hiatus in 2018. Since last year, Kelela has been on the bounce-back, releasing her highly acclaimed album, Raven, a gorgeously heavy, sensual mediation on queer, Black womanhood.

Grab your tickets and prepare to be wooed.

When: September 3, 2023

Post Malone

Singer and rapper Post Malone, known for songs including “Congratulations” and “I Fall Apart,” touches down at Tokyo Ariake Arena for an evening of impressive high notes and low notes, showcasing a mix of older rap tunes and newer guitar medleys. Tickets for this one have sold out, so we recommend keeping an eye out for an after-party to get a piece of the action.

When: September 27, 2023

October

Fatboy Slim

The superstar DJ returns to Japan after six years for an exclusive set at AgeHa the Festival in Odaiba, Tokyo. With a long and storied dance music career spanning over 40 years, Fatboy Slim (real name Norman Cook) knows how to work the floor. One of the most lauded DJs in the world, he is famed for his skills on the decks as well as his mega-hits, including “Right Here, Right Now” and “Praise You.”

Grab your tickets.

When: October 9, 2023

Sam Smith

Singer-songwriter Sam Smith shot to fame after featuring on Disclosure’s hit “Latch.” The singer then moved from dance music to ballads. Smith’s fourth album, Gloria, hints at a return to those dance music roots. There’s a mix of ballads and dance tunes, including a Disclosure remix.

Unsurprisingly, tickets for this one sold out quickly, but if you weren’t fortunate enough to grab them in the first round, you’re in luck — a third date has been added. Guests may even spot Tomo Koizumi‘s pink diva dress, tipped as a costume for Smith’s Japan dates at K Arena Yokohama (not technically Tokyo, but close enough).

Grab your tickets.

When: October 11 (Osaka), 13 and 14 (Yokohama), 2023.

November

Manic Street Preachers and Suede

Relive your mod days with Brit rockers Manic Street Preachers and Suede on a double bill at Zepp Haneda. Unlike contemporaries Oasis and Blur, these two bands are on good terms, so Britpop fans can enjoy a whole night of indie tunes and melancholic lyrics. Manic Street Preachers have a special connection to Japan thanks to the video for one of their biggest hits, “Motorcycle Emptiness,” which was recorded in Tokyo and Yokohama.

At the time of writing, the show on November 18 has sold out but don’t sleep on the remaining tickets for the second one.

When: November 18, 19, 2023

December

Tinariwen

The Grammy prize-winning Tuareg band, Tinariwen, famed for collaborations with Thom Yorke, Robert Plant and Brian Eno, make a triumphant return to Tokyo on the back of their new album Amatssou. The Saharan natives are one of the most influential groups of the desert blues genre, introducing the chugging rhythms to the world. The group’s live shows are a great way to become acquainted with the genre. Also, check out their instruments, including the foot tambourine.

Head to the ticketing website to see more.

When: December 6, 2023 (plus a show in Osaka on December 17).

Snail Mail

Lindsey Jordan, better known as Snail Mail, packed out the floor for her performance at Fuji Rock last year. In winter 2023, she brings her emotional second album Valentine to Japan. Fans heading to see her can expect a night of swaying and whimsical pop from the singer-songwriter, whom Pitchfork’s Ryan Dombal named as a leader in the next generation of indie rockers.

Her show at Tokyo’s Spotify O-East sold out quickly enough for the promoters to add another at WWW X, so now is your chance.

When: December 6 and 7, 2023 (plus shows in Osaka and Nagoya on December 4 and 5).

January

Bruno Mars (Sold Out)

Every date on Bruno Mars’s Tokyo tour has been sold out. With hits including “Just the Way You Are” and “Grenade” being heard all over Japan, this should come as little surprise. But if you weren’t quick enough to get tickets, it’s still worth heading to Tokyo Dome to soak up the outside ambiance. Often, there is official merchandise such as T-shirts on sale. Here’s the venue info.

When: January 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20 and 21

February

Taylor Swift (Sold Out)

Swifties, rejoice as your leader is coming. The country-turned-pop queen heads to Tokyo Dome for a four-night bonanza. It’s Swift’s one of only two stops in Asia on her worldwide Eras Tour. Described as a musical journey through all of Swift’s phases, it’s to be expected that all four dates have sold out. But it’s worth popping by Tokyo Dome to see if there is any merchandise on sale outside. Who knows, you might even exchange a few friendship bracelets with fellow fans.

When: February 7, 8, 9 and 10