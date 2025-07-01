Japan’s summer music festival season is heating up. From intimate Tokyo music festivals to the legendary Fuji Rock Festival, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the major music festivals in July, plus essential tips for making the most of the festival season.

Summer Music Festivals in Japan: July 2025

The MusiQuest 2025 The MusiQuest is all about musical diversity and discovery, spotlighting new sounds alongside big names. For its 2025 edition, the festival moves to Yoyogi 1st National Gymnasium in Tokyo and brings a high-energy lineup featuring Hyde, Yuta from K-pop group NCT, the theatrical visual-kei rock band Shintenchi Kaibyaku Shudan: Zigzag and rising Korean boy group TWS. Expect a blend of J-rock, K-pop and new talent. Date & Time Jul 05-06・ Price Regular: ¥13,000, U18: ¥7,700 Location Yoyogi 1st National Gymnasium More Details

Ocean Peoples ’25 Set at Sunset Beach Park Inage in Chiba, Ocean Peoples is Japan’s go-to beach culture music festival. With the theme “Save The Beach, Save The Ocean,” this weekend event mixes environmental awareness with laid-back coastal vibes. Performances take place near pools and beach areas, while food trucks and markets round out the experience. Def Tech, headlining the second night, is known for its surf-inspired island pop, which matches the festival’s relaxed, sun-soaked atmosphere. Date & Time Jul 05-06・ Price One Day: ¥9,800 | Two Day Pass: ¥15,000 Location Sunset Beach Park Inage, Inage Seaside Park, Chiba More Details

Inspire Tokyo 2025 J-Wave’s Inspire Tokyo is a city-wide culture and music festival built around the theme “From Tokyo to the World.” Taking place across four days, the event includes free outdoor concerts, installations and pop-ups across Yoyogi Park, Shibuya, Harajuku and Omotesando. This year’s live lineup includes soulful multi-instrumentalist Taro Kawahara, known professionally as Tendre, and genre-blending pop vocalist Furui Riho, among others. Date & Time Jul 10-13・ Price Location Yoyogi Park Event Plaza & Keyaki Namiki, Line Cube Shibuya, Tokyu Plaza Harajuku (Harakado), Tokyu Plaza Omotesando (Omokado) More Info Free live performances take place July 12–13. More Details

Talking Rock! Fes 2025 Organized by music magazine Talking Rock!, this Kanagawa-based festival is a summer staple for fans of Japanese rock. Hosted inside the massive Yokohama Arena — with additional sets held at its neighboring live house stage, New Side Beach!! — the event focuses on guitar-heavy acts, from indie heroes to headlining rock veterans. This year’s lineup features major acts such as Kana-Boon, Super Beaver and Frederic. Date & Time Jul 12-13・ Price ￥11,000 Location Yokohama Arena, New Side Beach!! More Details

Osaka Gigantic Music Festival 2025 Known as “Jaiga,” Osaka’s largest hometown festival shifts locations in 2025 from Maishima Sport Island to the spacious Expo ’70 Commemorative Park. Jaiga is known for huge, high-energy crowds, multiple stages and a festival-ready mix of chart-toppers and energetic live acts. Past years have featured some of the biggest names in J-pop and J-rock, and 2025 promises another dynamic bill of artists, including the likes of Indigo la End, Imase, Awich and more. Date & Time Jul 19-20・ Price Adults ¥11,500, Elementary School Students ¥5,500 Location Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, Osaka More Details

Fuji Rock Festival ’25 Japan’s most iconic music festival returns to the lush mountains of Naeba for a full weekend of world-class performances. Known for its sprawling outdoor setting and genre-spanning lineups, Fuji Rock 2025 features acts such as Vampire Weekend, Fred Again, Tatsuro Yamashita, Haim, James Blake and Radwimps. The festival welcomes a range of bands, creating a cross-cultural, multi-genre experience. Rain or shine, Fuji Rock is a rite of passage for any serious festival-goer in Japan. Date & Time Jul 25-27・ Price One Day Pass: ￥25,000 | Three Day Pass: ￥59,000 Location Naeba Ski Resort, Yuzawa, Niigata More Details

Preparing for a Summer Music Festival in Japan

Expect Heat, Crowds and a Lot of Walking

Japanese summer festivals are intense. July temperatures often exceed 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity. Most festivals are full-day or multi-day events, and many are outdoors. Expect packed schedules, multiple stages and large crowds. Whether you’re in a city park or a ski resort, you’ll be on your feet a lot — so prepare for long days.

What To Wear

Lightweight, breathable clothing is essential. Opt for quick-dry fabrics and avoid heavy cotton. Bring a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen to handle long hours in the sun. For rural festivals like Fuji Rock, waterproof shoes or sandals with a good grip are smart as sudden downpours are common. Always carry a rain poncho or compact umbrella.

What To Bring

A reusable water bottle (many venues have refill stations)

A small towel

Portable phone charger

Cash (some vendors don’t accept cards)

Earplugs

A foldable chair or blanket

Buying Tickets

Festival tickets in Japan are typically sold through local platforms like e+ (E-plus), Lawson Ticket or Rakuten Ticket. Some festivals offer English-language sales via their websites. Buy early — many events sell out. If attending multiple days, consider camping or booking a nearby lodging well in advance.