Japan’s summer music festival season is heating up. From intimate Tokyo music festivals to the legendary Fuji Rock Festival, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the major music festivals in July, plus essential tips for making the most of the festival season.
Summer Music Festivals in Japan: July 2025
The MusiQuest 2025
The MusiQuest is all about musical diversity and discovery, spotlighting new sounds alongside big names. For its 2025 edition, the festival moves to Yoyogi 1st National Gymnasium in Tokyo and brings a high-energy lineup featuring Hyde, Yuta from K-pop group NCT, the theatrical visual-kei rock band Shintenchi Kaibyaku Shudan: Zigzag and rising Korean boy group TWS. Expect a blend of J-rock, K-pop and new talent.
|Date & Time
|Jul 05-06・
|Price
|Regular: ¥13,000, U18: ¥7,700
|Location
|Yoyogi 1st National Gymnasium
Ocean Peoples ’25
Set at Sunset Beach Park Inage in Chiba, Ocean Peoples is Japan’s go-to beach culture music festival. With the theme “Save The Beach, Save The Ocean,” this weekend event mixes environmental awareness with laid-back coastal vibes. Performances take place near pools and beach areas, while food trucks and markets round out the experience. Def Tech, headlining the second night, is known for its surf-inspired island pop, which matches the festival’s relaxed, sun-soaked atmosphere.
|Date & Time
|Jul 05-06・
|Price
|One Day: ¥9,800 | Two Day Pass: ¥15,000
|Location
|Sunset Beach Park Inage, Inage Seaside Park, Chiba
Inspire Tokyo 2025
J-Wave’s Inspire Tokyo is a city-wide culture and music festival built around the theme “From Tokyo to the World.” Taking place across four days, the event includes free outdoor concerts, installations and pop-ups across Yoyogi Park, Shibuya, Harajuku and Omotesando. This year’s live lineup includes soulful multi-instrumentalist Taro Kawahara, known professionally as Tendre, and genre-blending pop vocalist Furui Riho, among others.
|Date & Time
|Jul 10-13・
|Price
|Location
|Yoyogi Park Event Plaza & Keyaki Namiki, Line Cube Shibuya, Tokyu Plaza Harajuku (Harakado), Tokyu Plaza Omotesando (Omokado)
|More Info
|Free live performances take place July 12–13.
Talking Rock! Fes 2025
Organized by music magazine Talking Rock!, this Kanagawa-based festival is a summer staple for fans of Japanese rock. Hosted inside the massive Yokohama Arena — with additional sets held at its neighboring live house stage, New Side Beach!! — the event focuses on guitar-heavy acts, from indie heroes to headlining rock veterans. This year’s lineup features major acts such as Kana-Boon, Super Beaver and Frederic.
|Date & Time
|Jul 12-13・
|Price
|￥11,000
|Location
|Yokohama Arena, New Side Beach!!
Osaka Gigantic Music Festival 2025
Known as “Jaiga,” Osaka’s largest hometown festival shifts locations in 2025 from Maishima Sport Island to the spacious Expo ’70 Commemorative Park. Jaiga is known for huge, high-energy crowds, multiple stages and a festival-ready mix of chart-toppers and energetic live acts. Past years have featured some of the biggest names in J-pop and J-rock, and 2025 promises another dynamic bill of artists, including the likes of Indigo la End, Imase, Awich and more.
|Date & Time
|Jul 19-20・
|Price
|Adults ¥11,500, Elementary School Students ¥5,500
|Location
|Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, Osaka
Fuji Rock Festival ’25
Japan’s most iconic music festival returns to the lush mountains of Naeba for a full weekend of world-class performances. Known for its sprawling outdoor setting and genre-spanning lineups, Fuji Rock 2025 features acts such as Vampire Weekend, Fred Again, Tatsuro Yamashita, Haim, James Blake and Radwimps. The festival welcomes a range of bands, creating a cross-cultural, multi-genre experience. Rain or shine, Fuji Rock is a rite of passage for any serious festival-goer in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Jul 25-27・
|Price
|One Day Pass: ￥25,000 | Three Day Pass: ￥59,000
|Location
|Naeba Ski Resort, Yuzawa, Niigata
Preparing for a Summer Music Festival in Japan
Expect Heat, Crowds and a Lot of Walking
Japanese summer festivals are intense. July temperatures often exceed 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity. Most festivals are full-day or multi-day events, and many are outdoors. Expect packed schedules, multiple stages and large crowds. Whether you’re in a city park or a ski resort, you’ll be on your feet a lot — so prepare for long days.
What To Wear
Lightweight, breathable clothing is essential. Opt for quick-dry fabrics and avoid heavy cotton. Bring a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen to handle long hours in the sun. For rural festivals like Fuji Rock, waterproof shoes or sandals with a good grip are smart as sudden downpours are common. Always carry a rain poncho or compact umbrella.
What To Bring
- A reusable water bottle (many venues have refill stations)
- A small towel
- Portable phone charger
- Cash (some vendors don’t accept cards)
- Earplugs
- A foldable chair or blanket
Buying Tickets
Festival tickets in Japan are typically sold through local platforms like e+ (E-plus), Lawson Ticket or Rakuten Ticket. Some festivals offer English-language sales via their websites. Buy early — many events sell out. If attending multiple days, consider camping or booking a nearby lodging well in advance.