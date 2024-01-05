Anime and gaming merchandise have never looked this good. Colloquially referred to as “drip” now, it’s become ever more mainstream to rep your favorite character or franchise in the threads that you wear on your back. One such recent popular drop is the Nonsense Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab featuring a select number of T-shirts, sweatpants and even a reflective balaclava.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Edgerunners

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing game (RPG) with its main character Johnny Silverhand famously played by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. The game was released to much controversy back in December 2020 with many citing a number of bugs and performance problems that inhibited the game from being playable. The release of the anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix in 2022, saw a renewed interest in the franchise as a story set in the same world as the game but featuring a different cast of characters. Coupled with game fixes and an expansion released in 2023, it’s now safe to say that Cyberpunk’s neon lights and tech wear are in again and now we’ve got the fashion to show for it.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners x Nonsense Merch

Included in the collection are the Smasher Crewneck with motifs inspired by the Cyberpunk character Adam Smasher in addition to the Corporate Jacket, a varsity-style jacket emblazoned with the logos of various in-game companies. Far from just carrying your typical monochromes, the collection even has a bright neon yellow Netizen T — a nod towards the paramedic jacket worn by main character, David Martinez. Nonsense is a streetwear and loungewear brand designed in Japan by Japanese anime YouTuber, Joey “The Anime Man” Bizinger.

Check out the trailer for the collaboration here