2024 marks the 20th anniversary of worldwide manga hit, Bleach. Feeling old yet? Feel nostalgic instead with all of these cool Bleach events and collaborations to commemorate the fast-paced soul-reaping anime and manga.

Bleach Locus of The Brave Event In Yokohama

From April 26 to May 26, 2024, fans of Ichigo, Rukia, Orihime and more can head over to Yokohama Landmark Tower for Bleach the Locus of the Brave event. This special event contains exhibits, exclusive new products and extra highlights to be announced later. Information seems to be tightly under wraps for now, but the excitement for the event is astronomical. We can’t wait to relive the Bleach experience all over again.

Outside of the event, original episodes from the anime series from 2004 to 2012 will be airing again on TV Tokyo via cable and also online. These have been carefully selected to include 203 episodes plus the final chapter of the 2022 Bleach Millennium Blood War arc.

Special Bleach Collaborations

There is also a limited edition Bleach Millennium Blood War x EPOS card collaboration featuring three brand new designs. The cards are also said to have free membership and application fees for the duration of your card-holding status and some additional perks that are unique only to these Bleach-themed cards. You can apply for one of these cards starting March 29.

For ani-song fans, the second music video project for Bleach Millennium Blood War continues with a special tie-up with SennaRin, the artist whose song was the ending of the first cour of the new Bleach Millennium Blood War series. Her new song “Reaper” and the video tie-up will be released on March 23. To be one of the first to see the video pop by the Aniplex booth at AnimeJapan 2024 this month.

Bleach Line Stamps

And last but potentially most exciting, official Bleach LINE stamps are being created and fans will get the chance to influence the final result. Visit this page to vote for your favorite scene from the anime. The voting period starts on April 2 and will end on April 16. More guidelines about the voting process can be found on the same page.

