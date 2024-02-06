Mark your calendars for one of the biggest anime events of the year. From March 23-24, AnimeJapan is opening its doors to die-hard otaku and casual anime fans alike to celebrate the medium of Japanese animation. The theme is “A New Era of Animation,” so we’re sure there will be lots of exciting announcements. Here’s a look at what we know so far.

AnimeJapan 2024 Lineups

The lineups for the three main stages have been revealed. Each one will have various anime studios providing engaging talks about your favorite shows as well as performances by artists. Some of the names highlighted include stage shows by Oshi no Ko, Re:Zero, My Hero Academia, Blue Lock and Demon Slayer. Aside from performances, there will also be a section for exhibitors where the likes of Toho Animation, Square Enix and Warner Bros. Japan LLC will provide fans with an opportunity to interact more deeply with their favorite shows and even purchase exclusive merchandise.

Cosplay is, of course, another big draw of AnimeJapan. There’s also a product works gallery, which gives fans the chance to peek behind the scenes of an anime production. This year, the Aquarion series is showing the process from scenario and storyboarding to how the anime makes it to your television screens.

AnimeJapan takes place at Tokyo Big Sight. Admission ticket prices start at ¥2,300 with and without the option of participating in the lottery for a stage ticket. Same-day tickets are priced at ¥2,600.

All About AnimeJapan

Since its inception in 2014, AnimeJapan has been one of the most popular consumer-focused anime shows globally. The AnimeJapan Executive Committee is made up of some of the top companies and key players in the industry, including Animate (the largest retailer of anime, video games and manga), Bandai Namco Arts (the anime-focused arm of Bandai Namco), Kadokawa Corporation (Made in Abyss, Your Name, Weathering With You), Toei Animation (Sailor Moon, Slam Dunk) and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions (Spy × Family, Naruto).

