A firefighter in Saitama Prefecture’s Koshigaya city has been suspended for six months by his city fire department for appearing in porn films. According to NHK, the 26-year-old male deputy fire sergeant has featured in five porn movies (known in Japan as AV or adult videos) in Osaka and other locations since December 2022. He was reportedly paid ¥250,000 (approximately $1,600). The firefighter’s side porn career came to light after an anonymous tipster wrote to the Koshigaya City Fire Department in early April asking whether one of its employees had been appearing in adult videos.

The man admitted that it was true. He was struggling financially, so he decided to take part in the erotic scenes on his days off. “I had a car loan and was in need of money,” he allegedly told his bosses. Koshigaya City Fire Chief Jun Nakai commented, “As a public servant, I sincerely apologize for this action, which has greatly damaged the trust of the residents. I will work to restore that trust as soon as possible.” All civil servants in Japan are prohibited from taking on side jobs.

Two Osaka Firefighters Previously Suspended for Appearing in Porn

It’s not the first time a firefighter in Japan has been punished for appearing in porn films. In fact, two were suspended in 2013 for featuring in multiple adult videos. The pair, who worked for the Shijonawate City Fire Department in Osaka Prefecture, were approached by an AV scout on Suma Beach near Kobe in 2012. The two men, both 20 at the time, were told that their faces would be blurred. They complained after they saw they weren’t covered, but the scout coerced them to continue. A DVD was eventually sent to their fire department, and they both received a six-month suspension.

