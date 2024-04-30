We had a pretty wet and disappointing cherry blossom season this year, but you know what they say — April showers bring May flowers. Thankfully, Japan has plenty of flower festivals for the rest of the spring and summer season, with many of them taking place in the gorgeously warm month of May. Here’s a round-up of flower festivals that are happening in and near Tokyo this month that’s definitely worth the trip.

May Flower Festivals

Nerima Shiki no Kaori Rose Garden 2024 Carefully managed by dedicated gardeners throughout the year, the Nerima Shiki no Kaori Rose Garden features 337 varieties of roses, including the "Shiki no Kaori" rose, as well as a dedicated fragrant rose garden, featuring scents of damascus and spice. There will also be a "Rose Garden of Color" where a palette of pink and other colored roses bloom, which will be enveloped in a rich fragrance and gorgeous spring roses. This spring, the garden also welcomes Kazutaka Komatsu for a garden concert, as well as rose scent comparison event using roses from the garden. Date & Time UNTIL May 26, 2024・09:00-17:00・Closed on Tuesdays Price Free Location Shiki-no-kaori Rose Garden

Great Wisteria Festival at Ashikaga Flower Park Selected as one of the top 10 dream destinations by CNN in 2014, Ashikaga Flower Park amazes every year with its beautiful display of wisteria. From pale cherry pink wisteria, white wisteria, the great wisteria, the golden chain tree and various types of azalea, Ashikaga Flower Park is a sight to behold from mid-April to mid-May. There is also a nighttime light-up of the wisteria and roses until late May, making for an otherworldly sight. Date & Time UNTIL May 26, 2024・07:00-21:00・Hours Depend on the Day Price ¥1,000 Location Ashikaga Flower Park More Info Entrance Fee Varies Daily

Konosu Poppy Festival Saitama is the place to be if you happen to be a fan of poppies. Japan's largest poppy field, the Poppy Happy Square, is located in Konosu City in Saitama Prefecture, conveniently close to central Tokyo. Around 30 million poppies bloom each year, and food vans will be present during the festival. Date & Time May 11, 2024-May 19, 2024・09:00-16:00 Price Free Location Poppy Happy Square More Info ¥500 for parking

Flower Festival 2024 at Showa Kinen Park May is the perfect time to visit Showa Kinen Park, when it's filled with flowers. The park is stunning all through the spring season, with nanohana, cherry blossoms, tulips, nemophila, chamomile and bouquet gardens. There are also Insta-worthy ice creams and drinks, plus a BBQ offered in the park. Date & Time UNTIL May 26, 2024・09:30-17:00・Weekends and Holidays 9:00 - 18:00 Price ¥450 Location Showa Kinen Park

Alice's Blooming Carnival at Keisei Rose Garden The Keisei Rose Garden turns into a rose theme park from mid-April to mid-June. It's the largest rose garden in the Kanto area, with 1,600 varieties of stunning roses, and it transforms into a true wonderland this time of year. A mid-day parade makes the park truly feel like an amusement park, and can be enjoyed by guests of all ages. Date & Time UNTIL Jun 16, 2024・09:00-18:00 Price ¥1,800 Location Keisei Rose Garden

