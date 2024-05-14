When you see your favorite manga or anime series celebrating its 20th anniversary, it really makes you feel old. Age aside, Shonen fans should be extremely excited to see the early 2000s classic, Soul Eater, getting the celebration it deserves.

Details on the Soul Eater Exhibition

The Soul Eater Art Exhibition will take place in two locations in Japan, namely Space Galleria in Tokyo and Space Gratus in Osaka. The Tokyo showcase kicks off first and will run from August 23 until September 23, 2024, while the Osaka leg will take place from October 25 through to November 25.

Fans can expect to see manga author, Atsushi Ohkubo’s very own raw manuscripts, giving one an in-depth look into how Soul Eater was first created. No further details have been shared yet, but it’s said that these sketches will allow manga readers to relive the story through the characters and their weapons. As for new content, videos using the recorded voices of the main characters, Maka and Soul Eater, will also be shared at the event.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced. Keep checking the official website for new information on the exhibition.

About Soul Eater

Soul Eater was written by Atsushi Ohkubo, a manga artist also known for Fire Force and his character designs in video games such as Bravely Default. Set at the Death Weapon Meister Academy — a school located in the fictional “Death City” in Nevada, United States — the plot follows the adventures of the meisters and their weapon partners.

The original manga series and its preceding one-shots were all published by Square Enix. A 51-episode-long anime adaptation was later produced by Bones, Aniplex, Dentsu, Media Factory and TV Tokyo. The success of Soul Eater has seen the anime getting licensed in North America by Funimation. There have also been three separate action-adventure video games.

