Big news for Evangelion fans and thrill seekers. Huis Ten Bosch in Nagasaki has announced the launch of a brand-new attraction, “Evangelion: The Ride 8K,” set to open in spring 2026. The ride will be Japan’s first 8K flying theater attraction, combining ultra-high-definition visuals with motion, sound and special effects to immerse guests in the world of Evangelion.

The announcement marks the third phase of Huis Ten Bosch’s major expansion plan, following the success of its Miffy Wonder Square and the high-tech Air Cruise: The Ride, which opened earlier this year. With this new addition, the resort aims to bring together cutting-edge entertainment and Japanese pop culture — all within its European-inspired landscape.

What To Expect from “Evangelion: The Ride – 8K”

“Evangelion: The Ride 8K” will use a massive 8K LED dome screen, advanced ride motion systems and immersive sensory effects to recreate the scale and intensity of battles between the iconic Evangelion units and the mysterious Angels.

Guests will find themselves in the middle of an original story set within Huis Ten Bosch’s scenic streets — reimagined as the stage for an all-out showdown. As the city’s European-style buildings and canals transform into a battleground, riders will experience the rush of flight, sudden drops and breathtaking visuals that bring the Evangelion universe to life. Huis Ten Bosch will also offer exclusive merchandise and themed food items.

The Legacy of Evangelion

First airing in 1995, Neon Genesis Evangelion quickly became a cultural phenomenon, redefining Japanese animation with its psychological storytelling, philosophical depth and striking mechanical designs. The series follows teenager Shinji Ikari, who pilots a giant Evangelion unit to protect humanity from mysterious beings known as Angels.

Over the past 30 years, Evangelion has expanded into films, merchandise and collaborations worldwide, influencing generations of creators and fans alike.

“Evangelion: The Ride 8K” opens at Huis Ten Bosch, Sasebo, Nagasaki, in spring 2026.

For details and future updates, visit the official Huis Ten Bosch Evangelion page.

