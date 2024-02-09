Happy Valentine’s Day! Love is in the air, and it’s time to soak up that warm, cozy feeling to ward off the snowy cold here in Tokyo. We have an astrologically busy week, with Mars and Venus entering rule-breaking Aquarius on February 12 and 16 respectively; we’ll also be going into Pisces season at the tail end of the week. We had a new moon in Aquarius on the 10th, which kicked off the Lunar New Year, so you might be feeling a cosmic reset. Lean into the quirky energy of the water-bearer and don’t be afraid to express yourself and your love in whatever way feels right to you.

And if you’re stuck on what to do for the looming love day, consult our guide to make for a Valentine’s to remember.

Keep reading below to find out your horoscope for the week.

Aries

Embrace your social energy this week, Aries. With your planetary ruler Mars moving into wise Aquarius, you’ll feel charged and ready to move forward with social causes; it’s a good time for you to think about how you can positively impact your communities.

Taurus

You’re feeling super energized this week, Taurus, with action planet Mars entering your 10th house of legacy and your ruling planet Venus connecting with idealistic Neptune. You’ll feel that a little goes a long way this week, so make sure you’re channeling the right amount of energy into the correct things.

Gemini

Sharing is caring, Gemini, and this week, feel free to share your values and beliefs with your loved ones. Approach the week with a calm, sympathetic mindset, and you’ll coast even though warrior Mars is really busy in the skies.

Cancer

Feel all the romantic vibes this week, Cancer — we know you want to. As Venus connects with Neptune on February 13, you’ll be seeing the world through rose-colored glasses and painting people in their best light. Just don’t ignore red flags, and make sure you’re placing your trust in people who deserve it.

Leo

You’re feeling motivated by romance and your intimate connections this week, Leo, as Mars enters your 7th house of relationships. You’ll experience some fiery bouts of energy, so embrace it — but make sure you’re channeling your fire productively instead of nitpicking your loved ones.

Virgo

You’ll be feeling motivated to accomplish tasks this week, Virgo. Take advantage of action planet Mars entering Aquarius and think about what’s worth fighting for. Be mindful of how you connect with your own goals, and with others as well.

Libra

Lean into all the things that make life sweet, Libra. Your ruling planet Venus dances with Neptune on February 13, making things seem a little more rosy this week. As Venus enters Aquarius, enjoy a newfound flow of creative energy and trust your artistic inclinations.

Scorpio

Get grounded in your roots and identity this week, Scorpio. With your ruling planet Mars entering your house of culture and inherited history, this week is a great time to chat with relatives and share your story with the people you love.

Sagittarius

We know you’re energetic, Sag, and this week will be no different, with Mars entering your house of communication. You’ll have a spring in your step, listening to your bops while walking around town. Just make sure your energy manifests itself vibrantly instead of confrontationally.

Capricorn

You’re feeling motivated by the two sweetest things in life, Cap: love and money. You’ll feel the romantic whimsy as Venus dances with Neptune right around Valentine’s Day. Shortly afterwards, it will enter Aquarius, helping you find a more peaceful approach to your finances.

Aquarius

You have a big week ahead of you, Aqua. Not only are Mars and Venus entering your sign, boosting your energy and heightening your senses, but once Mars enters Aquarius, it meets Pluto there for the first time in decades. Don’t be afraid of a shift in your perception, even if it feels transformative or drastic, and embrace this newfound insight into your relationship dynamics.

Pisces

You can’t help but love love, Pisces, and you’ll be catching yourself daydreaming about lovers from the present and past this week. As Venus enters Aquarius, you might discover some secret fantasies you’ve been subconsciously harboring. Desire is powerful — let it be a beacon to guide you instead of hiding it away.

