For most people, death is the end of their story. It doesn’t have to be, but there’s a limited audience wanting updates about a body’s state of decay. However, three famous Japanese figures proved that you can go on grand adventures or accomplish unbelievable things long after your demise. At least, that’s what their legends say. None of them are true, but the world would be a more interesting place if they were. So let’s silence our inner skeptic, close our eyes and, for a few fun minutes, imagine that …

Minamoto no Yoshitsune Became Genghis Khan

Minamoto no Yoshitsune (1159–1189) is one of the most famous warriors in Japanese history. A key figure in the Genpei War that helped samurai gain control of the country, he was the half-brother of Minamoto no Yoritomo, the first shogun, and the brother-in-law of Hojo Masako, the Nun Shogun.

The Yo Bros sadly became enemies after the war, and Yoshitsune was ultimately betrayed, surrounded and forced to commit seppuku, all while the warrior monk Benkei gave his life to give him some privacy. Yoshitsune’s suicide is still considered one of the most tragic — but also one of the most poignant — deaths in Japanese history. Nevertheless, some people decided to ruin it by inventing legends that Yoshitsune actually survived, escaped to Hokkaido and sailed from there to mainland Asia, where he became THE Genghis Khan (1162–1227 — or maybe that’s what they want you to believe.)

Interestingly, we know exactly who these “some people” were. It was just one guy, Kencho Suematsu, who came up with the story to raise Japan’s status after the Meiji Restoration.

In 1868, Japan abolished the feudal system and entered a new age of modernity, but technologically, the country was way behind most of the world. Suematsu may have just wanted to exalt Japan by bringing up its past and got carried away, claiming that the man who created a vast empire that, under subsequent rulers, stretched from eastern China to Poland was actually Japanese. He probably omitted the fact that Genghis’ descendants invaded Japan twice.

While Suematsu’s reasons are MAYBE understandable, the way he went about proving the theory was just … bizarre. One of his arguments was that if you read Yoshitsune’s name the Sino-Japanese way, it would be “Gen Gi-kei,” which sounds a little like the Japanese pronunciation of Genghis Khan! Also, the title “khan” could come from the Japanese word kami, meaning “god”! To be fair, some of the “evidence” that Suematsu presented came from outside sources who have been pushing a Japan-Mongol connection for centuries to get Japan more street cred. Next time, just brag about Japan’s samurai gun assassins. That’s both cool AND real.

Oda Nobunaga Became Giordano Bruno

Oda Nobunaga (1534–1582) was the first of Japan’s great unifiers who tried to bring the country together after the collapse of the imperial and military governments in the mid-15th century. He’s also known as the “Demon King,” a nickname that he gave himself to torment his devout Buddhist enemies.

The feared warlord was ultimately betrayed by one of his generals, Akechi Mitsuhide, and forced to commit seppuku in the burning Honno-ji temple. But his body was never found, so going by comic book rules, he must have survived! That’s really the entire basis of the MANY legends about Nobunaga living past 1582. The wildest one says he was smuggled out of the country by Jesuit monks — with whom he had a pretty good relationship — and brought to the Philippines. From there, he made his way to Europe and became none other than the “Italian” astronomer Giordano Bruno!

The Philippines escape story has actually been told for centuries, but the Bruno connection is a pretty recent invention. We don’t know exactly when it started, but it seems to be based almost entirely on the fact that “Giordano Bruno” in Japanese is Jorudano Buruno. Jorudano Buruno. Oda Nobu! The sly fox was hiding in plain sight the entire time!

Some versions of the legend say that Akechi Mitsuhide was in on the plan and actually helped Nobunaga fake his death so he could take his philosophy of world conquest global. That … did not really work out, as Bruno was burned at the stake by the Catholic Church in 1600 for supporting Copernicus, claiming the universe is infinite and other “heresy.” If that really WAS Oda Nobunaga, then you have to admit the weird cosmic coincidence of both his “deaths” occurring while he was surrounded by fire (maybe that’s another clue?!).

Saigo Takamori Became Mars

Saigo Takamori (1828–1877) led the last samurai rebellion against the Japanese government, as grossly misrepresented in The Last Samurai, where, in typical Western fashion, his name was changed. The exact details of the Satsuma Rebellion are not important right now; what is important is that Saigo Takamori lost and chose to commit seppuku, exemplifying the samurai spirit to the very end.

Or so the story goes. The truth is that Saigo was probably too riddled with bullets to actually open his stomach and was simply beheaded by his second to avoid capture and retain his honor. But being a samurai is about more than self-disembowelment, and Saigo was a samurai who fought for samurai. Maybe that’s why the rumor that he faked his death and escaped to Russia (not very samurai-like) isn’t as popular as the rumor that his spirit rose to Mars, where it sort of … fused with the planet.

The belief may have been inspired by (unconfirmed) reports that the planet Mars was unusually bright after Saigo’s death, pointing to his heavenly ascension. There is also a long Japanese tradition of deifying great warriors. Kusunoki Masashige (1294–1336) is today enshrined as a kami because of his fierce loyalty. Taira no Masakado is technically a god of wrath still cursing Tokyo from his head’s grave in the center of the city. Saigo becoming Mars is an extreme example, but it’s not that out of the ordinary.

But that’s not why the legend started. It’s simply a case of contrarianism. Saigo fought the Meiji government, which was all about leaving the past behind and embracing modernity, science and rationality. So, Saigo’s supporters came up with the most traditional, unscientific, irrational theory about the last samurai as a form of protest against the people who killed him. Who knows, though? Maybe if you believe something strongly and long enough, it becomes true, and Saigo Takamori IS looking at us through the eyes of Mars and still screaming about all the historic inaccuracies in The Last Samurai.