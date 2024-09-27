Popular Japanese artist Ichiro Yamaguchi has partnered with Italian leather goods brand Il Bisonte (stylized as IL BISONTE) to create a new line featuring Yamaguchi’s rendition of Il Bisonte’s brand symbol: the bison. This will be Il Bisonte’s first collaboration with a Japanese artist, making it an important moment in the brand’s history and its cultural exchange with Japan.

Captured by Yamaguchi’s distinct energy and creative vision, the collaboration introduces 13 select items that feature soft, rounded designs and unique characteristics. Coming in two colors: black and tan, Yamaguchi’s bison depiction can be found printed on bags, wallets, purses, key chains, key holders, card holders, mugs and handkerchiefs.

According to Yamaguchi, among all his created works involving flora and fauna, this was his first time to draw a bison. He sketched it with an exaggerated hump, shaggy head and grown beard and opted to have it standing rather than jumping like the original bison. His interpretation exudes a calm strength with a warm appeal that will resonate well in the Japanese market.

Tote and Crossbody Bags

Introducing two timeless bags that balance style and practicality. The special-edition canvas tote is a standout piece, featuring Yamaguchi’s logo. The tote bag provides ample space, making it as functional as it is eye-catching — a perfect choice for those on the go.

For a more subtle yet chic option, the circular-shaped body bag offers a seamless blend of form and function. Its soft-touch logo and elegant thin leather strap add a refined accent to any outfit, while the compact, easy-to-carry size makes it an ideal companion for casual outings.

Card Cases and Wallets

Yamaguchi’s card cases offer a unique twist on Il Bisonte’s regular line. The bison logo takes center stage, making a bold statement that draws attention — perfect for sparking conversation during card exchanges. Compact and practical, these cases fit comfortably in your pocket.

Key Rings and Key Cases

Introducing a pair of everyday essentials designed with both style and function in mind. The first is a circular leather cut-out key ring featuring Yamaguchi’s bison. As well as being aesthetically pleasing as an accessory, it’s also practical for when you’re searching around in your bag trying to find your keys.

For those seeking refined simplicity, the tri-fold leather key case is a must-have. With four key hooks and a minimalist design, the key case makes reaching for your keys an enjoyable experience.

Bifold and Trifold Coin Wallets

The bifold wallet offers a sleek profile while providing ample storage. This wallet includes four card pockets and space for bills, as well as a large coin pocket on the back for easy access.

Still compact enough to easily fit in your pocket, the trifold wallet (middle image) features a front coin case. As you open and close it, Yamaguchi’s illustration playfully reveals and hides itself.

Coin Purses and Long Wallets

Il Bisonte’s coin purses and long wallets are both playfully sophisticated. The long wallet’s multiple card pockets ensure ample space for cards and bills, while the coin purse’s brass catch opens and closes with ease.

Mug Cups and Bandanas

Discover Il Bisonte through Yamaguchi’s lifestyle items available in classic black and white. The mug, adorned with the sleek collaboration logo, features a large and refined handle. Whether you’re enjoying a hot beverage or displaying it as a decorative piece, it’s a versatile addition to any space. The bandana is ideal for everyday use and makes the perfect gift — or furoshiki wrapping for a gift. For an extra fashionable flair, strap Yamaguchi’s bandana to your bag or use it as a hair tie.

About Ichiro Yamaguchi

Born in Shizuoka, Ichiro Yamaguchi is known for his vibrant flora and fauna filled motifs. His illustrations are unbridled with passion. The bold and colorful artwork speaks to the viewer, transporting them to times of comfort and joy. He currently resides in Kagawa Prefecture.

You’ll find Il Bisonte’s newest collaboration in stores and online from Tuesday, October 1. However, select products will be available at a pre-sale event on September 28 in Jingumae, Tokyo, and on September 29 at the Lucua store in Osaka.