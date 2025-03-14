Tokyo Weekender is delighted to be the media partner for Artober: March Edition.

Join us for the TW x Artober Vol. 1 2025 Magazine Launch Party

on Saturday 22 March.

Artober makes a highly anticipated return this month with its March Edition, bringing together Tokyo-based artists, photographers and creatives for a four-day schedule showcasing the city’s dynamic creative scene. With dedicated gallery spaces alongside an exciting 4-day program of events and meet-ups, the festival will run from March 20 to 23, and is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience Tokyo’s contemporary art culture firsthand.

A Hub for Tokyo’s Creative Talent

At the heart of Artober is its expansive exhibition space, where over 40 emerging and established artists will showcase their work. Across two galleries, visitors can explore a diverse range of photography, graphic art and mixed-media pieces. The best part? Entry to the galleries is completely free.

The festival is organized by the team behind Artedly — a monthly meet-up for Tokyo creatives — and demonstrates the strengths of building community, with many of the talented exhibitors being regular meet-up attendees.

Event Schedule

Thursday, March 20: The Art of Play: A Night of Games & Art (6 p.m.-8 p.m.)

A social evening celebrating the many facets of game design. Meet and chat with fellow gamers, developers and artists in a relaxed setting and connect with like-minded people.

Thursday, March 20: Yurakucho & Hibiya Photo Walk (6 p.m.-9 p.m.)



Join a guided photography walk around Yurakucho and Hibiya and take advantage of the areas many photo spots. Led by photographers Daiki Hosaka and Adam Benedicto, organizer of the quarterly “Tokyo Streets” photography exhibition, bring your camera for an evening stroll with fellow enthusiasts and professionals.

Friday, March 21: Photographer & Artist Meetup (7 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Connect with Tokyo’s creative community at this month’s Artedly social event, designed for artists and photographers to share ideas, collaborate, and network.

Saturday, March 22: Tokyo Weekender Magazine Launch Party (7 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Party with us at the launch party for this year’s first Tokyo Weekender magazine! Grab a copy of a week before its release, meet the TW team and local creatives, and check out the Artober exhibitions.

Sunday, March 23: Team Trivia Night with PremierTwo (7 p.m.-10 p.m.)

A fun-filled finale quiz night testing attendees’ knowledge across various topics, hosted by the larger-than-life streamer Pete PremierTwo.

Access Information

When: Artober takes place from Thursday March 20 to Sunday March 23.

The art spaces are open 12:00–22:00 daily for exhibition viewings. Check the Artober schedule for specific event times and ticket prices.

Where: Hibiya Okuroji is a 5-minute walk from the following stations:

JR Yurakucho Station, JR Shimbashi Station, Tokyo Metro Ginza Station, Tokyo Metro Hibiya Station, Toei Subway Uchisaiwaicho Station.

Tickets: Event ticket prices vary, and some free events require reservation.

See the full Artober schedule for more details and availability.