From dinosaurs to UFOs and even a self-proclaimed paradise, we introduce our favorite themed love hotels.

A themed love hotel is a concept that is special to Japan. Much like the beautiful wings of a bird of paradise in the rainforest, love hotels are designed to stand out from the rest. Offering ‘rest’ options for a few hours or ‘stay’ options for the night, love hotels are not just for lovers. Often in city center locations, love hotels can also be a surprisingly cheap option for accommodation while you are in Japan, too.

Get ready for a chocolate-flavored bath, European renaissance decadence and even a lagoon, complete with ships and Robinson Crusoe-style houses. These hotels are our favorites in Japan, from Osaka to Tokyo to Aichi.

1.

Hotel Artia Dinosaur Machida, Tokyo

Giddy up and get ready to ride your own dinosaur at this jungle-themed hotel from the Best Delight Group.

For those looking for a rumble in the jungle, check out Room 802, which comes with its own rideable dinosaur, hammock and even a mini aquarium. The hotel says: “This one is popular with young children.” And probably with adults too.

2.

Liebhaber Hotel, Osaka

Ever fancied dating a racing car driver? Well, at Liebhaber Hotel in Osaka, you can do it in a fabulous, shiny sports car without worrying about oil stains. If you’re keen to join the mile-high club but can’t afford a business class plane ticket, head to the ‘universe’ room to fulfil your desires, without even leaving the ground.

3.

Sweets Hotel Chocolat, Tokyo

Located near Dogenzaka in Shibuya, Sweets Hotel is for all your sweet desires. With a chocolate bath and a scrumptious chocolate madeleine bed in room 301, you’ll be sure to have sweet dreams throughout your stay. All guests get free use of the karaoke room, too, so get all your chocolatey hits ready.

4.

Hotel Luna, Ibaraki

For those looking to glam up their night (or day), head to the Disney castle Hotel Luna. Guests in Room 102 are treated to a sauna, projector, beer server and massage chair. Oh, and a fantastically sparkly heel bathtub. Yes, you read that right. And it’s not a tiny kitten heel. Hotel Luna’s bathtub is a giant, gold 9-inch stiletto you can literally take a bath in.

5.

Hotel UFO, Chiba

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a UFO-shaped love hotel in Chiba. Hotel UFO in Chiba offers a comfortable and retro place to relax at a very reasonable overnight fee. One of the coolest things about this hotel, aside from the extraterrestrial shape, is the air shooter used for payment. Load up the tube with cash and launch it into the atmosphere (the reception desk). The hotel is also LGBTQ-friendly, and its Twitter account is very cute.

6.

Hotel Brugge, Chiba

Hotel Brugge is like something straight out of a European classic movie, and the attention to detail is something to behold. In fact, craftsmen were invited from Italy to recreate a medieval European palace, and the hotel is often used as a set for TV dramas. It recently opened a private outdoor pool in Room 007, perfect for when you want to spend a warm summer’s day in Europe without leaving Chiba.

7.

Hotel Sky Paradise Rakuen, Oita

With a man-made outdoor moat to rival the best water rides at Disneyland, Hotel Sky Paradise Rakuen is basically a mini theme park. The rooms surround an artificial tropical sea filled with animatronic glittering dolphins, sharks and elephants. Some of the rooms have open-air baths and rooms with princess beds, and there are also two cottage rooms on the water.

8.

Hotel Baron Club, Aichi

There’s something pretty awesome about having your own private indoor pool in your hotel room. Whether you’re splashing around or genuinely want to do some laps, Room 312 at K’s Baron Club in Okazaki is the place for you. Its sister hotel, Hotel and Spa Island in Toyota City, also has a pool in room 601.

9.

Hotel R, Fukuoka

When you’re not entirely sure what your fantasies are, why not have the option for all of them? Hotel R in Fukuoka has an eclectic selection of themed rooms. Prison, casino, sumo ring, houseboat and log house are just a few of the rooms you can reserve. Why not try them all? Run by Club Chapel Hotels, the group operates 16 hotels in Japan’s Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures.

Written by Lisa Knight and Kim Kahan