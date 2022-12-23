Uno Hotel: Gateway to the Setouchi Islands

Like gems set in the sparkling Seto Inland Sea, the Setouchi islands draw visitors from all over the world. The combined charm of the relaxed culture, breathtaking scenery and local history add up to something very special. Moreover, since 2010 the Setouchi Art Triennale has been bringing the works of leading artists and architects to the region, with an ever-growing legacy of permanent pieces that can be enjoyed year-round.

Setouchi Your Style

Uno Hotel is located in the picturesque port city of Tamano, Okayama Prefecture, and is easily reached in around four-and-a-half hours from Tokyo or two hours from Osaka. The hotel’s proximity to Uno Port makes it the ideal base for catching ferries out to the islands, as well as a welcome haven when returning from a day of sightseeing. Tamano itself is also one of the locations for the Setouchi Art Triennale and is home to a number of notable artworks.

Uno Hotel’s staff are passionate about sharing their love for the Setouchi region with guests. The wide array of transport options and attractions can seem a little overwhelming, so let them help you create a tailor-made itinerary to fit your interests. A two-night stay is highly recommended for delving deeper into the Setouchi island culture and making the most of your visit.

Uno Port conveniently offers direct access to several islands: Affectionately known as “Art Island,” Naoshima is where the Setouchi Art Triennale began and is home to world-class art museums, as well as installations by up-and-coming artists. In addition to art, Teshima is blessed with nature and offers stunning mountain vistas, seascapes and rice terraces. Tranquil Inujima features an eclectic mix of artwork and industrial heritage. The second biggest island in the Seto Inland Sea, Shodoshima is Japan’s center for olive cultivation. Its charms include olive-themed attractions, beautiful beaches and a model village dedicated to the beloved Japanese movie, Twenty-four Eyes.

Stay Your Way

Your Setouchi experience begins the moment you step into your room at Uno Hotel. The beautifully arranged guestrooms feature thoughtful design touches inspired by the Setouchi region, and the ocean-view rooms include a balcony where guests can relax while taking in the glorious scenery. There are a variety of room sizes on offer, and the expansive corner-suite rooms are perfect for families and groups. As an extra service, guests staying in the corner-suites may take advantage of the hotel’s in-room dining service.

Discovering local cuisine is a highlight of any trip, and hotel guests can savor regional delights at Setouchi Restaurant Bluno. Lead by award-winning head chef Kimihito Nakayama, the team at Bluno are proud to serve innovative French-style cuisine, which incorporates Japanese flavors and locally-sourced ingredients. Bluno will happily cater to those with special dietary needs with advance notice. The restaurant is open for breakfast (guests only), lunch and dinner. It includes a bar area for relaxing over a drink at the end of the day, as well as open-air terrace dining in the warmer months.

What could be more relaxing after a busy day than a soak in a hot spring bath? Hotel guests can take advantage of the adjacent Setouchi Tamanoyu day spa facility, which offers open-air baths with panoramic ocean views and a restaurant specializing in kaiseki dishes. Kaiseki — often eaten on special occasions and featuring multiple courses — is a feast for the eyes and for the palate.

The hotel also includes a guest laundry and the Lobby Lounge, a comfortable communal space for catching up on work or interacting with other guests.

Adventure Awaits

Uno Hotel can also arrange a variety of optional activities for elevating your experience. Bicycles are a fun and practical way to get around the Setouchi islands. For a small charge, hotel guests can rent bicycles and take them on the ferries to explore further.

In order to see as much as possible in a limited time, take a private tour around the islands by high-speed motorboat. Or, if you want to fully immerse yourself in the beauty of the Seto Inland Sea, consider a leisurely excursion on board a chartered yacht. These charters are for the exclusive use of one group at a time. Enjoy a barbecue lunch on the uninhabited island of Kujirajima, or make a night of it with a stay in a cozy cottage or glamping accommodation on-site.

Set out on a voyage of discovery and embrace the warm island hospitality and fascinating culture, while allowing Uno Hotel to help you make the most out of your Setouchi experience.

