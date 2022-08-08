JackRoad: Our Go-to for Vintage Luxury Timepieces

As timepieces have evolved over the years, they have become valuable collectibles that capture a certain moment in time. Since each item represents a particular technological and aesthetic period and comes with its own unique story, watch collectors are now increasingly looking back to the past for their next purchase. But as the interest in antique accessories is growing and the watch market is turning into a high-stakes frenzy, your top priority should be to find a trustworthy shop before investing in a treasured timepiece.

True watch connoisseurs already know that JackRoad, the one-stop shop for serious watch enthusiasts, is the place to go. It has garnered a cult-like following among horology enthusiasts from all over the world thanks to its sprawling selection of both new and vintage models, in an extensive price range to fit your budget. Whether you have a particular piece in mind or just want to browse the selection to hunt for a rare gem, multilingual staff will welcome you and provide advice.

Yoh Takaoka, the in-house horology expert at JackRoad, will assist you in your quest for a vintage timepiece, taking the time to explain every detail about the models that catch your interest. With over 20 years of experience working with wristwatches, he can advise you as you compare the details of different models; for example, whether certain parts have been replaced and other details only a trained eye can capture. According to Takaoka, many collectors appreciate the vast range of products at JackRoad, which allows them to compare identical references produced in different years, each boasting their own sets of characteristics. Takaoka and the other experts at JackRoad will help you navigate the differences between each model and answer every question you have, in order to help you make the best decision regarding your investment.

To cater to the wide range of tastes of its clientele and meet the demand for popular models, JackRoad purchases a high number of watches from all the most coveted brands in order to have a wider range on offer than most secondhand retailers.

Notable pieces include the scarce Rolex Daytona Paul Newman model from the 1970s. It’s one of the most desirable watches in the world, named after the actor who loved this specific type of Daytona. With its contrasting dial colors, push-down chronograph buttons and black bezel, it has become one of the most talked about vintage Rolexes today. It’s hard to believe that this now extremely coveted model mostly sat on shelves back when it was in production, as the dial was deemed “too exotic.”

Another exceptionally rare piece is a Patek Philippe from the 1970s Golden Ellipse collection, retailed by British luxury brand Asprey, purveyor to the British Royal family. Adorned with an exquisite butterfly-wing dial and a white gold and diamond bracelet, the sparkly timepiece doubles as jewelry. Its eye-catching iridescent and exotic hard stone dial and bracelet change colors with the light. The piece was cleaned and repaired at the Patek Philippe premises in Geneva, Switzerland before arriving at JackRoad.

If you’re looking for something more subdued, watches from brands such as Longines, IWC, Omega and Breitling might be the answer. Or indulge in Japanese craftsmanship and discover the classic Seiko models outfitted with leather straps from the 1950s, 60s and 70s, with more reasonable price tags. Don’t forget to take a look at the exquisite Rolex models from the 1940s and 50s, for both men and women — you might not leave empty-wristed.

Purchase with peace of mind, as every vintage piece undergoes a full overhaul before being sold at JackRoad and comes with a one-year warranty. If you can’t make it in person, don’t hesitate to contact JackRoad via email or phone to ask questions, and even hold a virtual consultation in your preferred language. Overseas customers can also send inquiries through WeChat, WhatsApp, Line and other major applications worldwide. International shipping is available for all orders.

More Information

JackRoad

Nakano Broadway 3F, 5-52-15 Nakano-ku

www.jackroad.co.jp

Sponsored Post