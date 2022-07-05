5 Original Japan-inspired Cocktail Recipes

Shun Kosaka spends most of his waking hours concocting new cocktail creations. Many of them aim to showcase a range of traditional Japanese ingredients: from sake and shochu to yuzu and locally crafted cider. Here are five of Kosaka’s innovative recipes, all — with the exception of the award-winning Hana Shigure — conceptualized and prepared exclusively for Made in Japan Vol 2, our latest special issue publication.

1. Hana Shigure 花しぐれ

This glittering pearly pink concoction wowed the judges at the 2022 Honkaku Shochu and Awamori Cocktail Competition, and we’re sure it will impress you too. It’s sweet, revitalizing and a welcome reminder that spring will return once again.

Ingredients

Daiyame (imo shochu) 30ml

Aphrodite Sakura 15ml

Bols Parfait Amour 5ml

1883 Maison Routin Lemon Syrup 10ml

Hinoki bitters 2 dashes

Narutomaki beet slice to garnish

Lime peel to garnish

Steps

Add shochu, sakura liqueur, syrups and bitters to a mixer and shake Pour into glass Dress it up with a beet slice cut into the shape of a cherry blossom and a lime peel shaped into a leaf. Place them on the rim of the glass and serve

2. Suzuran 涼藍

A perfect summer cooler, this magical potion changes color before your eyes. Seilan’s blue sake uses butterfly pea, which transforms into a delicate violet with the addition of more acidic ingredients. Serve in an Arita ware cup to maintain that refreshing feel.

Ingredients

Seilan (sake) 60ml

Kanade Yuzu 15ml

Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth 5ml

Lemon peel to twist

Hojiso flowers to garnish

Steps

Mix sake, yuzu and vermouth together Pour into a glass, then twist the lemon peel over — swirl it if you’re feeling fancy Garnish with dried flowers and serve

3. Mellow Moon メロームーン

This surprisingly smooth tipple showcases shochu’s versatility. It starts out as a cloudy white color mixture — reminiscent of the gentle glow of the moon — before gradually turning transparent. Best served in a tall, clear glass for ultimate effect.

Ingredients

Sengetsu

(kome shochu) 45ml

Lemon juice 15ml

Homemade rice pepper syrup 10ml

Daigo Umai Rice Cider as needed

Lemon peel to garnish

Steps

Add Sengetsu, lemon juice and rice pepper to a cocktail mixer and shake Pour into a glass and top with cider to taste Garnish with a lemon peel cut into the shape of a crescent moon

4. Ryukyu & Coke 琉球 & コーク

Rum and Coke gets an Okinawan upgrade using awamori and homemade craft cola syrup. Serve in an Edo kiriko whisky glass to add that little bit of extra Nippon style to your drink. The ensui (salt water) spray is optional, but Kosaka’s mixture has the same salt content as the oceans of Okinawa so you can transport yourself to southern tropical beaches with each sip.

Ingredients

Danryu koshu (awamori) 40ml

Homemade cola syrup 10ml

Carbonated water as needed

Lemon wedge one wedge

Salt water one spray

Steps

Add the awamori and the cola syrup to a mixer and shake Pour into a glass, then add carbonated water to taste Squeeze the lemon wedge over the drink and pop it into the drink Spray a dash of salt water and then serve

5. Japanese Vesper ジャパニーズヴエスパー

Another Japanese rendition of a classic cocktail, Kosaka’s interpretation uses both mugi and imo shochu to deepen the ties with Japan. The yuzu mixture adds a complexity that lemon cannot achieve, and together with the Lillet Blanc creates depth to the overall flavor. Try it in a long-stemmed Edo kiriko glass to further strengthen the Japan connection.

Ingredients

Nikaido Kitchomu (mugi shochu) 40ml

Fuutan (imo shochu with kuro koji) 10ml

Lillet Blanc (mixed with roasted rice and yuzu peel) 10ml

Lemon peel to garnish

Steps

Add the mugi shochu, imo shochu and Lillet Blanc blend to a mixer and shake well Pour into a glass and garnish with a lemon peel swirl

Would you rather leave the mixing to a professional? Head to Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo’s Aurora Sky Lounge for personal service and a view of the sprawling city below.

Aurora Sky Lounge

45F Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo

Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Recipes by Shun Kosaka. Photos by Anna Petek.