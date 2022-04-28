Softcream Adventures: Tasting Shiga’s Local Softcream Flavors

Did you come straight here after watching our other softcream adventures on YouTube? Or are you just finding us for the first time? Either way, welcome to the local softcream flavors exploration mission. This month we visit Shiga Prefecture, home to Lake Biwa — aka Japan’s largest freshwater lake.

Shiga Prefecture is famous for its wide range of outdoor activities in the summer. All around Lake Biwa travelers and locals alike can enjoy everything from kayaking to fishing. The area also offers a range of crafts to discover, including pottery, glasswork and more. We absolutely recommend trying your hand at one of the numerous workshops held in the area. You’ll also find a surprising amount of eateries here, especially in and around Kurokabe Square.

Kurokabe Square is located in the former castle town of Nagahama. The neighborhood is full of independent galleries exhibiting local art. But, surprisingly, this is also where we found Kurokabe softcream. This is the first flavor we’ve investigated where the name doesn’t refer to the taste but rather the color of the sofcream. What gives this softcream its black color? You’ll have to watch our video to find out.

A big thanks to Nissei for sponsoring this video. Nissei is a leading manufacturer specializing in soft serve ice cream products. It provides many delicious flavors of softcream from all over Japan, and we will travel around the country to show you as many of these local softcream flavors as we can.

