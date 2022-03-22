What’s New in Tokyo: Spring 2022

In Japan, spring is often the month for new beginnings. With the new season, the city unveils a series of new stores, restaurants and spots for locals and visitors to enjoy. Here we have a special selection of seven new openings to check out this spring.

1. Mikan Shimokita

Continuing the trendy neighborhood’s revitalization, Shimokitazawa sees yet another new shopping and restaurant complex opening its doors this spring. Mikan Shimokita is bringing international foods with plenty of variety, including Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Italian and fusion cuisines. Not to mention a couple of bakeries and cafés where you can get started on your latest Tsutaya Bookstore haul. Mikan Shimokita is scheduled to open on March 30.

2. Kameido Clock

Only a few minutes from Kameido Station along the JR Chuo-Sobu Line in Koto-ku, this new shopping complex will be the new home of 139 commercial tenants, including Tsutaya Bookstore, Life, Gelato Pique, Uniqlo and more. Kameido Clock’s design also made sure to include plenty of family-friendly greenspaces where locals can spend their weekends or weekday afternoons. The new shopping complex is scheduled to open on April 28.

3. Ginza Six’s 20 New Stores

Celebrating its five-year anniversary, Ginza Six will be refreshing its selection of brands with some 20 new stores mainly on the fourth and fifth floors, including six flagship stores. Notable names and brands include Noma, Cole Haan, Adidas’ Y-3, Jimmy Choo, Dunhill and Givenchy Beauty. While opening dates vary by store, all are scheduled to open for business between March and June 2022.

4. Toy Story Hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort

We’ve been anticipating this one since January this year. Tokyo Disney Resort is unavailing a new themed hotel based on Pixar’s inaugural film. Despite first being released in theaters back in 1995, Toy Story and its many sequels continue to charm Japanese fans. The hotel will offer an immersive experience and guest rooms are to be inspired by Andy’s bedroom (from the perspective of the toys, of course) including a television in the shape of an Etch A Sketch. The Toy Story Hotel is scheduled to open on April 5, but guests can already book their stay via the Tokyo Disney Resort website.

5. New Tenants in Miyashita Park

Miyashita Park truly keeps getting cooler. The shopping complex will welcome event new tenants and pop-up stores this spring, including fashion brand Maison Kitsuné, sunglass specialty brand Roav Galaxy, coffee and sweets shop Toffee Tokyo and more. If you haven’t popped by Miyashita Park in recent months, this is your sign to check it out this season. Be sure to check the Miyashita Park website for details on pop-up shops.

6. Hotel Hisoca Ikebukuro

Saunas are all the rage in Japan at the moment. In a newly opened hotel in Ikebukuro, guests can enjoy dry or wet saunas in the comfort of their private rooms. Every room has at least one type of sauna and comes equipped with a vast shower room as well as a fully stocked coffee and tea station.

7. The Ethical Spirits & Coffee

Ethical Spirits is the world’s first sustainable distillation platform, launched right here in Japan. The company is now expanding into the world of coffee with a new café in Otemachi. Here, customers can order ethically and sustainably sourced drinks, including a special drip coffee produced in collaboration with Light Up Coffee and a coffee-infused gin.

