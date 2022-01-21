Kansai, a diverse, cultural and historical epicenter of Japan, is one of the world’s most visited and talked about geographical locations. Tourists flock to this area of the country for its temples, shrines, retail opportunities, landscape and its iconic food and drinks scene. Distinct in every way from Tokyo and its eastern Japanese attitude, Kansai is very much its own entity and one which is proud and forward-looking while keeping and remaining close to its crucial historical roots. Hosting two former capital cities, home to a plethora of UNESCO sites and a topography which is hugely diverse and offers visitors a host of options from urban density and cultural iconography to pristine beaches and centers of true Japanese artisanship, Kansai is as distinct as it is fascinating.

Kansai Weekender explores the individual prefectures and cities that make up this eclectic and thriving part of Japan as well as diving deep into its global and game-changing industries, most renowned and well-regarded sightseeing spots, sports, history and universally loved culinary culture, a vibrant and vivacious culture which rivals any other geographical area on Earth.

You will find the people in Kansai have their own idiosyncrasies which distinguish themselves from other regions of Japan. Stroll through the towns, cities and rural pockets of Kansai, strike up a conversation with a stranger, explore the backstreets, venture into a small local izakaya and lose yourself in the rhythm of life there. Haruki Murakami, one of Kansai’s favorite sons, once wrote, “Unclose your mind. You are not a prisoner. You are a bird in flight, searching the skies for dreams.”

