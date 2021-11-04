Japanese leather goods are trending this season. Be sure to support local brands that not only produce beautiful high-quality bags, accessories and other leather items but also do so with strict sustainability guidelines. The following four items are on our Christmas wishlist.

1. Brooklyn Museum Leather Fragment Case

Brooklyn Museum’s Fragment Case is an all-in-one mini wallet where you can safely keep your cards, loose cash and even your precious keys. Thanks to its slim design, it fits easily into pockets and small bags. The Fragment Case is part of Brooklyn Museum’s latest lineup that features naturally processed leather that promises minimal impact on the environment.

2. FUMIKODA SHERYL Phone Case

FUMIKODA is a Japanese brand specializing in fashion accessories made from sustainable leather. Any efforts toward sustainability start small so we opted for their stylish leather phone case. Made from sustainably sourced leather of the highest quality, it is designed to be both functional and stylish. Three card slots make it an ideal case for those on the go.

3. Amorph Book Cover

Based in Okayama, Amorph is a small leather company that works with local craftsmen to create luxurious stationery accessories. When you want to keep your current read a secret from fellow commuters, cover your book with an Amorph leather book cover. Simple and made from sustainable materials, it’s a must-have for any bookworm.

4. Sonor Arai Coron Chu Leather Tote

Sonor is an independent brand that makes craft leather goods. Exclusively using eco-certified pig leather sourced in Japan, Sonor creates totes, shoulder bags and wallets of the highest quality. Our choice was the Arai Coron Chu tote, which can work as an office bag or an everyday bag depending on your lifestyle. Sonor bags are 100 percent made in Japan by expert leather workers and in collaboration with leaders in the Japanese eco-leather industry.

