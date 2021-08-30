Softcream Adventures: Tasting Saitama’s Local Softcream Flavors

Did you come straight here after watching our other softcream adventures on YouTube? Or are you just finding us for the first time? Either way, welcome to the local softcream flavors exploration mission.

Softcream originally came from the US, but did you know that the first time it was sold publicly in Japan was during an American 4th of July celebration in Tokyo in 1951? The event actually took place on the 3rd of July, a date later designated as Softcream Day in Japan. But, let’s be honest — every day can be softcream day if you are out buying one. And in this video it was Saitama Softcream Day for us.

We visited Kinbue Shoyu Park to have a taste of their delicious history. This complex has 230 years of soy sauce making history, and among their many offerings, they have a soy sauce softcream. Watch the video to peek inside Kinbue Shoyu Park with us.

In this YouTube video series, we’ve partnered with the Japanese softcream maker Nissei to show you some of the great sights around Japan and the local softcream flavors that you can taste only in a particular area. Loyal TW readers might have seen a previous guide we did on several unique flavors of softcream from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Our YouTube video series will dive much deeper, climb much higher, and travel much further to bring you the best of the best of this sweet treat.

A big thanks to Nissei for sponsoring this video. Nissei is a leading manufacturer specialized in soft serve ice cream products. They provide many delicious flavors of softcream all over Japan, and we will travel around Japan to show you as many of those local softcream flavors as we can.

