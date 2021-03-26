TW FAB Diaries: Tokyo Spring Fashion and Beauty

I remember reading interviews with stylist & costume designer Patricia Field post the release of the movie ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ made me curious about this ultra-chic city that was the talk of the fashion and tech world back then – Tokyo. I didn’t know that one day I would be packing my bags, leaving behind my job, and moving with my husband to this wonderful city that I had been acquainted with only through pop culture and social media.



So a year later, here I am writing this column on Tokyo spring fashion and beauty while soaking in the view of Fuji-san from my apartment’s balcony and thinking about how unpredictable yet fun life really can be. 2020 had to be the year when I was destined to explore Tokyo in many ways even though I couldn’t venture out a lot. What I could do, is dive into online shopping and Japanese fashion and beauty gave me bottomless choice.

I had already been documenting my love for beauty and fashion on my humble blog ‘The Shopaholic Diaries’ that I started ten years ago, but TW had kindly given me space for another set of diaries – “TW F(ashion) A(nd) B(eauty) Diaries”. I explore the fashion and beauty scene of Tokyo and Japan in general and share all my finds here with you.

Hello, Spring and Sakura Themed Cosmetics

I got hooked on cherry blossoms during my brief visit to the Meguro river last year and since then I had been eagerly awaiting another spring season so that not only I could explore all the popular sakura spots but also get my hands on some of the exciting sakura-inspired beauty products.



So, in my search for the prettiest yet promising cosmetics, I found some of the season’s best skincare and makeup offerings that any sakura-crazy person like me would love to load up their shopping carts with. I can’t certainly name them all (a quick search on @Cosme on Instagram would give you a plethora of options), but here are some of my cherry-blossom-themed favorites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hirosophy (@hirotokyo1975)

Hirosophy Sakura Pearl Mask

I think sheet masks are an instant way to pamper your skin and that’s why these moisturizing sheet masks from Hirosophy are the perfect pick to infuse one’s skin with the goodness of cherry blossom extracts and get ready for an exciting springtime.

Price: ¥4,290 (tax included)/10 sheets



Shu Uemura POREfinist2 Sakura Refreshing Cleansing Oil

Clogged pores are one of the biggest skin issues I face during spring and summer, and this cleansing oil effectively works on that by deeply cleaning pores and impurities from the skin. Its hydrating formula contains Japanese double cherry blossoms’ extracts that help keep the skin fresh and moisturized.

Price: ¥3,520(tax included)/150ml



Canmake Perfect Serum BB Cream

This multi-purpose springy BB cream from Canmake is just perfect for those days when you don’t feel like doing a full face of makeup. With 21 beautifying ingredients like sakura leaf extracts, aloe vera extracts, and collagen, this BB cream gives sheer coverage and a smooth, non-sticky finish to the skin.

Price: ¥880 (tax included)

House of Rose Oh Baby! Body Smoother

Do you know what’s the best way to feel closer to cherry blossoms even after they’re gone? Creating a cherry blossom experience in your shower! That’s why I got my hands on a pack of this body smoother that gives a feeling of being surrounded by cherry blossoms while enjoying the freshness of spring. Also, it is paraben-free and very gentle on the skin.

Price: ¥1650 (tax included)/ 350g



Kinka Gold Nano Lotion Sakura

This moisturizing lotion with bright twinkling gold and petal-shaped additions is seriously indulgent. It contains three types of cherry blossom extracts and pink petals (not real flowers but surprisingly similar) that give an impression of applying cherry blossoms directly to the skin.

Price: ¥3,850(tax included)/ 150ml

Dressing for This Tokyo Spring

I am also excited that finally, I would be able to ditch the heavy outerwear and pull out my spring wardrobe. This also means it’s time to adopt some trends that have been making rounds of the runways and fashion streets. If you’re also thinking of updating your wardrobe for the new season, here are some of my favorite fashion trends that are easy to incorporate into your personal style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZARA Official (@zara)



Wide-leg Denim Jeans

Oh, I am so excited that we’re finally over the skinny jeans and leggings trend and making way for relaxed, roomy denims and pants that work for every body type. I’ve already found a perfect pair for me from GAP, and I also recommend checking out the usual suspects like Zara, Beams, and United Arrows to find your perfect pair.

Wrap Skirts

This timeless style has made its way back to the spring fashion runways and I am quite elated about the same. After all, wrap skirts are one of the most versatile wardrobe pieces that can be easily dressed up or down for any occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sustalytics (@sustalytics)

Puffy Quilting

From Louis Vuitton’s latest IT-bag ‘Coussin’ to the popular ‘Cassette’ shoulder bag by Bottega Veneta, puffy quilted bags are all the rage this spring. I think a statement bag like this could be a perfect addition to one’s wardrobe, especially if you’re looking for a conversation starter on many occasions.

Bubblegum Pink

While sakura pink is the flavor of the spring season in Japan, bubblegum pink is what’s trending around the fashion world. From clothes to shoes, bags to accessories – I have spotted this anti-neutral color on the S/S’21 runways and now on my IG feed as well.

If the color is too bold for you to wear, check out cute accessories in the shade that you can also rock while taking selfies with the cherry blossoms.

This mostly sums up my plan to prep-up for the spring season and be fab. I hope I would be able to explore a few sakura spots this year once the state of emergency is lifted.

Till then, I would be using the sakura beauty products and all the sakura-themed stuff I have picked from a 100-yen store to recreate a cherry blossom atmosphere in my living room.