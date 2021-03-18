Treat Yourself to a Personalized Spa Treatment at Andaz Tokyo’s AO Spa & Club

The stress we all have been carrying since March 2020 continues to haunt us in 2021, as we near the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. Now more than ever, it’s important to give ourselves the time and space to retreat and relax; take a breath and re-center ourselves to advance into the new year with strength and positivity. For those with a penchant for luxury, Andaz Tokyo‘s AO Spa & Club could be the quiet meadow in the concrete jungle you’ve been yearning for.

Prioritizing your safety and wellbeing, Andaz Tokyo and AO Spa staff members are committed to protecting the health of every guest and the hotel and all its facilities have strict sanitation schedules and measures in place. If you were waiting for a sign to finally gift yourself a long overdue massage, this is it.

Discover the Scents of Japan

Begin your treatment with a customized experience at the Blend Bar. After being greeted by a sumptuous reception designed by Shinichiro Ogata, it’s time to let yourself be transported by the scents of Japan. Guests are invited to choose from a selection of fruits, herbs and flowers to create a custom-made scrub to enjoy during their footbath ritual. Inspired by the country’s deep relationship with seasonality, available ingredients are regularly swapped out throughout the year, making each visit an opportunity for discovery. While AO Spa’s specialists are available to offer their recommendations, it is highly encouraged that each guest select ingredients based on how they want to feel during and after their treatment.

Picking Out the Perfect Treatment

AO Spa offers more than a dozen luxury facial and body treatment options, but their most unique and popular option is the Jiyujizai, a completely customizable treatment course based on each guest’s needs, wants and wellness intentions for the day. The Jiyujizai treatment begins at 90-minutes (excluding the blend bar consultation) but can be extended based on each guest’s desired experience. They can choose between a selection of treatments based on where they would like to focus their attention during their visit.

The spa also offers guests the choice between luxury skincare ranges rarely available in Tokyo: Biologique Recherche, Elemental Herbology and Kotoshina. Biologique Recherche is a popular high-end brand from France, known for its clinical approach to beauty, while Elemental Herbology comes from the UK and follows the elemental principles you’ll find in Chinese and other Eastern medicines. Finally, Kotoshina is an organic Japanese brand whose range of products all use high-quality green tea from Uji, Kyoto Prefecture. All three brands were handpicked to hopefully suit every guest’s preferred approach to relaxation, further reinforcing the spa’s personalization quality.

Dip in the Pool

If commuting all the way to Toranomon, don’t limit your visit to AO Spa to the Blend Bar and a treatment. The spa also offers guests access to a range of facilities meant to further promote relaxation — all while enjoying incredible views of Tokyo. A fully-equipped fitness center is available for those who might want to break a sweat. Runners will be happy to know they can hit their daily goals whilst facing the city skyline. Then, cool down at the spa’s 65-foot long swimming pool. Those who love to soak will also enjoy AO Spa’s unique carbonated and floating jet baths. Carbonated baths are especially good to encourage healthy blood circulation throughout the body. Other aquatic facilities include a hot tub, a steam room in the ladies’ changeroom and a sauna in the men’s

For non-hotel staying spa guests who wish to use the fitness center or pool, a day pass can be purchased for an additional JPY 10,000 (hotel guests can use the facilities free of charge). When it comes to what to pack for your visit, a bathing suit, workout clothes and any other hair care or skincare items you might want to use should do the trick, though some items are available to rent for a small fee.

For more information on available treatments, facilities and more, visit the AO Spa website.

Essential Information

AO Spa & Club

Swimming pool: 6:30-20:00

Fitness center: 6:30-20:00

Spa treatment: 10:00-20:00 (last appointment begins at 18:30)



1-23-4, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

81-3-6830-7735

For up to date information about the hotel operation hours, readers can check this link which is always updated: https://www.andaztokyo.jp/restaurants/en/news/detail/354

