Timeless Luxury at The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama

There are only two The Kahala Hotel & Resort hotels in the world and their locations are not a coincidence. In 1868, the first Japanese immigrants to Hawaii sailed from the Port of Yokohama to arrive in Honolulu Harbor. Ninety-six years later, in 1964, The Kahala Hotel & Resort was founded in Honolulu, Hawaii, based on the tradition and philosophy of the Aloha Spirit. Then, in 2020, the second in the world The Kahala Hotel & Resort opened in Yokohama as an urban luxury hotel nestled along the waterfront, not far from where the Japanese people had left the country to a new land over a century and half ago. This brought the story and history full circle.

Boasting the spirit of Hawaii and inspired by Japanese hospitality, The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama is a luxurious hotel that invites guests to forget about time and immerse themselves in the luxury of the moment. Housed with 146 lavishly appointed rooms and suites, each providing an exclusive private space inviting a sense of deep relaxation. The hotel is equipped with a gym, a spa, an indoor pool and a large banquette room fit for weddings and other large celebrations, as well as a lounge and three restaurants offering refined global cuisine.

Conveniently located in the waterfront of Minatomirai adjacent to Pacifico North Event Center, The Kahala is close to both the historic area of Motomachi and the central area of Yokohama, offering easy access to the area’s main sightseeing destinations, including Chinatown, Sankeien Garden, and Yokohama Stadium.

For accommodation plans and additional information, see The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama’s official website here.

Essential Information

The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama