Tensui Saryo: Tranquility Meets Luxury in Hakone

This contemporary Japanese ryokan is surrounded by Hakone's splendid natural beauty

Conveniently located just 1.5 hours by express train from Shinjuku Station, Tensui Saryo is a contemporary Japanese ryokan (inn) surrounded by Hakone’s splendid natural beauty. An excellent choice for those who wish to rest and rejuvenate, Tensui Saryo offers the complete Japanese hospitality experience — from healing natural hot springs, relaxing ambiance inspired by Japan’s four seasons and bamboo groves, exquisite Japanese cuisine and an entire body and mind revitalizing experience.

Guests of Tensui Saryo can instantly recognize that they have embarked on a pleasant rejuvenation journey as soon as they enter the inn — a foot spa bar welcomes them at the lobby, where they can enjoy the slow passing of time over a drink with a loved one. Tensui Saryo is also well-known for its two types of natural onsen hot springs, “Owakudani” deriving from Hakone’s volcanic valley Owakudani, and “Kiga,” a private open-air bath that awaits guests at the Tensui Saryo Luxury Annex. A spa and a hot stone sauna are also on site. 

Tensui Saryo offers ten room types and 34 guestrooms, each designed to combine Japanese aesthetics and international comfort standards. For those hoping for an utterly undisturbed stay, the inn offers several detached rooms with private open-air hot springs with stunning views of the surrounding mountains. 

Tensui Saryo is close to Hakone’s top sightseeing destinations, including The Hakone Open-Air Museum, Lake Ashinoko and Owakudani.  

Essential Information 

Tensui Saryo

Address: 1320-276 Gora, Hakone-machi, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa Prefecture. Map
Access: Tensui Saryo is located in Hakone and about a 3-minute walk from Hakone Tozan Railway Gora Station 
Contact: tensui-saryo@relo.jp
Reservations: www.tensui-saryo.com
Price: ¥14,300 – ¥85,800 per guest, per night. The price includes dinner and breakfast

