Konohana no Yu: A Day-Trip Hot Spring With a View

Nothing beats a relaxing hot spring experience after a long day of shopping and this is exactly what you can experience at Konohana no Yu in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Built on a hill on the premises of the famous Gotemba Premium Outlets, one of Japan’s largest outlet shopping malls, Konohana no Yu is a day-trip hot spring facility with a stunning view of Mount Fuji. Boasting five baths — two open-air and three indoor — the facility opened in December 2019, promising to serve as a unique place to rest and enjoy the ever-changing view of Mount Fuji, which, when seen from each of the facility’s baths, looks at hand’s reaching distance.

Konohana no Yu’s all open-air baths are self-sourced hot springs rich in metasilicic acid. It is said that these waters could help improve various health conditions, including soothing the skin and releasing piled up muscle tension. In addition to its five public baths, Konohana no Yu also houses 19 private baths, some of which also come with a splendid Mount Fuji view. The facility also has a spacious rest area (pictured below) where guests can read a book or take a nap before heading to their next destination.

Konohana no Yu also houses its own unique restaurant, Hanagoromo, which offers dozens of different meals. There is also the Konohana Cafe, where you can enjoy a pint of beer and local bits and bites.

For those who wish to extend their travel experience, Konohana no Yu is adjacent to the, also newly opened, Hotel Clad, a modern chic hotel fit for solo, couples and family travelers alike.

Konohana no Yu is only about an hour and a half away from Tokyo via express bus. If you’ve been planning to do some shopping at Gotemba Premium Outlets, stop by for a body and mind relaxation experience. We assure you that it’ll make a difference!

Essential Information

Konohana no Yu

Address: 2839-1 Fukasawa,Gotemba City, Shizuoka

Access: Free shuttle bus from JR Gotemba Station (Bound for Gotemba Premium Outlets. Free shuttle bus operates between Hill Side and West Zone. Take the elevator from P4 parking lot to the top floor. It’s three minutes on foot from there.)

Tel: 0550-81-0330

Business hours: 10:30-22:00 (Last entry by 21:00)

Admission: (Weekdays) Adults ¥1,600, Children ¥800 | (Weekends/Holidays) ¥1,900, Children ¥950. Robe rentals (¥300) available.

Private bath charge: From ¥4,500 to ¥6,500 (weekdays) and ¥5,000 to ¥7,000 (weekends). (Prices are per room per 1 hour)

Web: www.gotemba-konohananoyu.jp/en/

For information on Hotel Clad, see www.gotemba-hotelclad.jp