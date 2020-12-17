Hoshino Resorts Tomamu: Hokkaido’s Winter Enchantment

With a long reputation for developing Japanese resorts and hotels that make the most of local culture and customs, Hoshino Resorts takes pride that its Tomamu Ski Resort embodies the luxurious Hokkaido winter experience.

With five lifts, one gondola and 29 accessible high-quality runs straddling two mountains, Hoshino Resorts Tomamu is one of the largest ski resorts in Hokkaido. The season runs from December 1 through early April, and every level of skier will enjoy a day in the fresh powder.

Providing Something for Everyone

Parents and kids can bond over skis on Hoshino Resorts Tomamu’s family slope, while the Nipo Town snow park is like a winter carnival for kids.

The expert-only powder areas on both mountains offer advanced limited release areas where skiers can enjoy exclusive, non-compacted snow. Furthermore, thrill-seekers can take the CAT tour along with a professional guide to navigate the off-piste slopes of Mount Karifuri. With below-freezing temperatures and fresh powder falling almost daily, these backcountry ventures allow skiers (advanced only) to tackle pristine runs touched by no one else.

Full of Fun Off the Slopes

Every minute at Hoshino Resorts Tomamu is spent in refined, endearing luxury – and wonder. Take the gondola 1,088 meters up Mount Tomamu, and gaze upon the Terrace of Frost Tree, where ice clings to the tree branches creating an icy paradise above the clouds. Warm up at the terrace with an original Rime Cocktail, which combines fresh Hokkaido Tomamu milk with a white chocolate liquor creating an adult white hot chocolate. For a romantic night view, the Rime Ice Illumination brightens the night sky. This year a specially curated light event will be held from December 1 through 25.

Alluring Winter Hideaways

Open from December 10 through March 14, the fantastical Tomamu Ice Village features 10 cozy iced domes spread out over 3.2 hectares. There you will find everything, including the new Ice Fruit Shop and even the Ice Milk Cafe, where specialties are created from milk provided by cows raised there at the resort.

The fun doesn’t end there as this Ice Village is equipped with everything from ice skating to ice crafts. There is even the Ice Chapel where one can renew their vows among the crisp white snow.

Hungry from all that adventuring? Take a walk down the Hotalu Street – Japan’ s first ski-in, ski-out village. Ski or snowboard to the front door of any of the nine restaurants or shops connected by the wooden deck.

At Hotalu Street’s Overflow Seafood Festival held through March 31, 2021, high-quality cuts of Hokkaido salmon, crab, tuna and sea urchin will have your mouth watering. With a bingo card game to boost, you have the chance to win an extra helping of sushi or sake.

World-Class Accommodations with Family in Mind

For accommodations, Risonare Tomamu and Tomamu The Tower allow for total comfort. Each room at Risonare Tomamu is equipped with a private sauna and jet bath. The Tower is a landmark of Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, and is designed to meet the needs of couples and families. All that is left to do is relax and look out over the coniferous forest below.

Opening dates are subject to change due to weather or snowfall conditions.

More information: snowtomamu.jp