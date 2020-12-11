Protected: Discovering the Best of Tohoku at JAPAN RAIL CAFE TOKYO
Every event started with a brief introductory video and presentation with representatives of each prefecture. Whether it was seasonal festivals or regional delicacies, we made sure to prep participants with a quick overview of what each prefecture is best known for.
Visitors could also purchase and take home some Tohoku snacks featuring regional delicacies and crafts. Some of the items are impossible to find in Tokyo!
While the activities greatly varied based on each prefecture's specialty, almost all included food! Aomori greeted participants with some delicious apple treats, Fukushima showcased their best pastries and Yamagata took us on a spiritual trip with local vegetarian food.
Because even if we have a brief idea of what each prefecture is famous for, there's always room to learn just how deep it goes! During the Aomori event, participants were encouraged to taste and distinguish different types of Aomori apple.
Because even if we have a brief idea of what each prefecture is famous for, there's always room to learn just how deep it goes! During the Aomori event, participants were encouraged to taste and distinguish different types of Aomori apple while those who joined for the Akita event had the chance to sample a few sake from the region.
Namahage, these demon-like creatures that represent the spirit of Akita culture, had to make an appearance during the Akita event. At the end of the cultural performance, participants were invited to partake in a quick photo session.
It was important to not only gift participants with some knowledge but with a tangible souvenir to take home. This is why all events included some type of interactive workshop or tasting with plenty of trinkets and snacks.
Our Iwate event saw various types of yogurt and other snacks from the prefecture take center stage, plus a traditional horse doll (chagu chagu umakko) decorating session.
Wrapping up our November events, Miyagi brought on beautifully crafted sweet and savory snacks including walnut rolled in Japanese basil and hagi no tsuki, a local confectionary. But the highlight of the event was a kokeshi doll painting workshop participants got to take home as souvenir.
On December 5, we presented the decadent sweets from Fukushima, including mamadors and local gummy snacks. Participants also joined us for a tasting of the prefecture's best sake such as Kaitou Otokoyama Junmai Ginjo sake. The event wrapped up with a more hands-on activity: painting of Fukushima's iconic akabeko (red cow figurines)!
Wrapping up the event was none other than Yamagata, affectionately known as the "fruits kingdom" of Japan. Participants had the chance to savor Buddhist vegetarian food, local fresh fruits such as the La France pear, various flavors of fruit jelly and dried fruit snacks.
At the end of every event, participants could ask for an impromptu consultation with one of the advisers from the JR counter. There, visitors can plan their trip to Tohoku with full bilingual support.
