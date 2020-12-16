AO Spa & Club ‘Release Yourself’ Exclusive Spa Treatment & Winter Gifts

One for the special person in your life (yes, this includes you), this is a much needed care gift that we all would be pleased to receive!

With the significant changes 2020 has posed on our everyday lives, the added stress both physically and mentally can take a toll on our wellbeing. Our favorite AO Spa & Club at Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is offering a treatment aimed to detoxify and reset your body and mind to wrap up the year. Begin by creating your own scrub at the Blend Bar for a footbath ritual, followed by a back scrub to remove dead skin cells. A relaxing oil massage infused with rosemary to promote circulation, grapefruit to aid digestion and detoxification, and juniper berry to help eliminate waste soothes you as hot stones are applied. Finish with a gentle scrub and massage of the face. Reset your body now to combat winter woes and welcome the New Year with a fresh start.

Price: ‘Release Yourself’ 90 minutes, ¥25,000 (Prices are subject to consumption tax and a 15% service charge.)

Period: November 1 (Sunday) – December 31 (Thursday)

The plan includes:

Foot Bath with Personalized Scrub from the Blend Bar

Back Scrub with Personalized Scrub from the Blend Bar

Elemental Herbology Metal Body Oil and Hot Stone Massage

Elemental Herbology Facial (Cleansing, Scrub and Massage)

Winter Gifts

For those who wish to extend their self-care at home, AO Spa & Club also offers an exclusive winter gift collection.

Based on the Five Element Theory from Traditional Chinese Medicine, Elemental Herbology products made with plant-derived ingredients are available as a personalized Body Care Set, allowing you to choose your favorite oil and scrub. Also offered is a Moisturizing Body Skin Set, which includes a body wash and hand and body cream. The Basic Skin Care Set, created with France’s Biologique Recherché products, is designed to improve the overall condition of your skin. Organic ‘Kotoshina’ products, made with green tea extracts from Uji, Kyoto and French spring water, are available in a nourishing Hair Care Set and a Hand Care Set.

Elemental Herbology

Body Care Set (body scrub and choice of body oil) ¥16,000.

Designed to remove dead skin cells, retain moisture and smooth skin. Includes Macadamia and Papaya Body Scrub and Bath Oil (Choose one from Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, Water)

Moisturizing Body Skin Set ¥12,000

Moisturizes and cleanses the skin for supple and glowing skin. Includes Body Wash (Grapefruit and Mandarin or Neroli and Damask Rose) and Mandarin and Geranium Hand and Body Cream.

Biologique Recherché

Basic Skin Care Set ¥20,000

Purifies the epidermis and improves the overall skin condition. Includes cleaning milk, peeling lotion and essence.

Kotoshina

Hair Care Set ¥5,500

Formulated with hot spring water from France and organic green tea extracts from Uji, Kyoto for healthy hair. Includes shampoo and treatment.

Hand Care Set ¥4,600

Made with organic alcohol and moisturizing ingredients, keep hands and fingers clean while protecting your skin. Includes hand gel and hand cream.

*Prices are subject to consumption tax.

Essential Information

AO Spa & Club

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills 37th floor, Toranomon 1-23-4, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Tel: 03-6830-7735

For reservations: aospaandclub@andaz.com

Opening Hours: 5:00 – 22:00

Spa Treatment Hours: 10:00 – 22:00

For other treatments and offers, see here.