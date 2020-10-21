The Best Of 2020’s Tokyo Fall Fashion Trends

The hot summer days are long gone and by far, most of us have already ditched our tank tops and shorts and are beginning to reach out for fashion pieces to keep ourselves warm and cozy. And since the pandemic didn’t give a lot of us a chance to step out in our fashionable best in the last few months (remember the quarantine days when you ran out of PJs to wear?), now is the time to sort through your closet to see which outfits might help you sail through the fall-winter in style.

If you’re still not sure about what’s going to be in-trend this season, fret not — we’ve made a cheat sheet for you to catch up on all the hot trends that fashionistas are already sporting on the Tokyo streets. Here are the AW20/21 trends that truly deserve a space in your wardrobe.

70s Checks Are Back

Goes beyond saying, checks have been a timeless fashion trend that makes its way back to runways almost every season. But this year, the checks are back in style in a bigger and bolder avatar, right from the 70s.

From mixed pattern plaids like the zippy blouson from IGGY x ALLEGE collection to a traditional checkered shirt dress like this one from Ray BEAMS (pictured below) checks could be one of the best wardrobe pieces that you could ever invest in.

Sporty Clashes

Athleisure fashion has been a growing trend in Japan in recent years. With more fashion labels catching on the trend and launching special lines focusing on a sporty and fun look, it’s the perfect time to invest in some functional pieces that are comfortable and easy-to-style.

We especially love the AW collection by BAPE (pictured above) that features the season’s hottest designs combining athletic details with unique and bold patterns. Also worth checking out is the newly launched GU x Kappa collection that effortlessly blends sporty elements and a street style flair.

Leather Weather

While leather jackets are part of almost every fashion lover’s closet, this season it’s all about well-crafted leather shoes that can take your look from drab to fab while keeping your feet warm.

Take your pick from endless flattering options like these JUNYA WATANABE MAN x New Balance shoes that have an all-leather luxurious look, or these chic leather booties featuring a clear glass-like heel from KAYONAKAMURA by Y’s.

Oversized Outerwear

We are seeing a lot of oversized styles this season on the fashion streets that seem to have landed straight from the fashion runways. Oversized outerwear is just the right pick for all the layering you’ll have to do in the colder months while giving a warm and snuggle vibe you might crave for on the chilly days.

Try the fluffy long-length coat from HYKE or go for a more affordable version by EMMEL REFINES that can be worn in two ways (think of the endless stylish looks you would be able to create with this one).

Printed Pleats

You can never go wrong with a pleated skirt. That’s why this fall’s printed pleats have given a vibrant new look to this classic trend.

Available in autumn-worthy fabrics like jacquard, silk, or PU, these skirts can be the easiest way to elevate your style statement this season. The best part? They can be paired with almost everything that you already have in your closet – whether it’s a plain old flannel shirt or a turtle-neck sweater.

Take inspiration from our favorite pleated picks of the season: this dressy skirt from A-PUPIL (pictured above), this floral pattern skirt from BeAMS DOT, and this glamorous paisley print skirt from Barneys New York.

Elevated Knits

While cozy and comfortable, knits have often been considered the dullest clothing pieces that one can ever own. But if you love knits, you would be excited to find them in a different and a must-have look this season – converted into fashionable pieces like a co-ords set and a knit dress – that’s both relaxed and elegant.

B: MING by BEAMS shows us how to rock a knitted look this season with this uber-chic pullover and skirt set that can also be styled as separates. If you want a more easy-to-style version, check out this EMMEL REFINES knit dress that can be styled in many ways for your on and off-duty look.

Loved what you saw? Start pickin’ em up before everyone else to stay ahead in the fashion game. Happy shopping!