17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: August 28-30

With August coming to a close lets celebrate the coming of September with a few online and offline events. Be it an Online Live house, party in a love hotel or an exhibition of fine art there is something for everyone this weekend. Let’s all remember to keep social distance guidelines in mind as Tokyo is still very much at risk of going back into lockdown for a second time. Stay safe and have a good week ahead.

1. TW Live House: Episode I Tokyo Weekender introduces our favorite Tokyo-based musicians and performing artists during an online concert on TW Facebook Live. The likes of Japanese post-rock darlings The;Cutlery, pop trio Three1989, synth-wave duo Kuro Deko, R&B/soul singer-songwriter Josiah Hawley, record-breaking freestyle rapper Rhyming Gaijin and more deliver exclusive pre-recorded performances to be shared with TW fans.

With a large gathering of local and international talents, Tokyo LoveHotels always creates a night filled with art, music, experiences and love. By providing a free space for artists to sell or exhibit their works, Tokyo LoveHotels always support the art world in Tokyo, and you can too by attending Tokyo LoveHotels Vol 16.

With live performances from Ray Yamanaka, Henna Tattoo with moshimochan, exhibitions and various live Djs this is an event not to be missed.

The National Council of YMCAs of Japan will be broadcasting a charity concert from the Italian Ambassador’s Residence starring renowned Japanese violinists Tsugio Tokunaga and Fumiaki Miura. This charity event was organized by the Italian Ambassador to Japan and his wife, as well as the Italian Embassy in Japan, in response to the National Council of YMCAs of Japan’s desire to show gratitude towards medical professionals who are dedicating their lives to the treatment of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The largest team dance festival in Nagoya takes things online making this year’s festival available all over the world. The annual Nippon Domannaka Festival usually sees around 2 millions visitors flock to Hisaya Odori Park in Nagoya to watch dance teams from across the country compete.

With more than 120 different types of wine from all over the world, the World Wine Festival at Roppongi Hills is once again looking to be an unmissable event. Starting from 11am the wine will be free-flowing until 9pm making this an event for the early risers and night owls alike.

Following the Meiji restoration, the introduction of Western art had incredible influence over Japanese painting and, in turn, forced Japanese artists to redefine themselves and rebuild a stronger identity. In times of great uncertainty, the paintbrush paved the way for innovation, and, today, these traces remain unfazed. Offering approximately 40 works from the Meiji to the Showa period (1868-1989), this exhibition is an opportunity to see the works of key painters who marked their names in the history of modern Japanese art, all in one place.