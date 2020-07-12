Four Chic Organic Japanese Beauty Brands and Organic Spas in Tokyo

Earlier this week we rounded up the six essential nutrients for a balanced lifestyle and related Japanese foods that can help make your skin more beautiful and your health better. Today, organic skincare steals the spotlight as we look at our current four favorite Japanese organic ranges, and four spas in Tokyo for a mini organic getaway.

F Organics

The brand: Aiming to bring a touch of elegance into Japan’s organic beauty world, F Organics features sophisticated packaging and luxurious textures. Founded by Yoko Tagami, the brand’s focus is on anti-ageing and hormonal balance, and all the skincare products feature four active natural ingredients: cotton thistle, damask rose, pomegranate, and frankincense oil. Using the latest botanical technology, F Organics encourages a healthier balance and, as a result, brighter, firmer, smoother skin.

What to try: Moisture Cleansing Cream (¥4,180), Moisture Lotion (¥4,180), Moisture Cream (¥5,170). There are also a variety of trial kits on sale for those who want to test first. Check the full lineup here.

Do Organic

The brand: Created with sensitive skin in mind, Do Organic is one of the most popular Japanese organic brands on the market. More than 95 percent of its plant-based materials are certified as organic, and it features rice bran extract as a main ingredient. The promise? Improved elasticity and firmness, a more even skin tone, and protection against harsh environmental elements.

What to try: Washing Mousse (¥3,000) featuring honey and licorice extracts, and a fresh rose scent; Enrich Cream Advanced (¥6,000) featuring avocado oil, oat extract, chamomile flower oil, and rosemary oil. Check the full lineup here.

Ruhaku

The brand: Created in Tokyo, Ruhaku takes inspiration from Okinawan traditions and herbs. Their three main ingredients are gettou, a herb from the ginger family that’s known for its antibacterial qualities; shekwasha, which is a citrus fruit that helps to prevent cell damage and sunspots; and sea grapes (aka green caviar), which are rich in minerals and vitamins, and are naturally moisturizing.

What to try: Gettou Night Repair Oil (¥3,960) featuring rosehip oil, pomegranate seed oil, and frankincense; Shekwasha Brightening Essence (¥4,950) to help uneven skin tone and clogged pores. See the full lineup here.

Three

The brand: A favorite of Asian beauty editors, this range is possibly the closest thing to an “It” brand in the Japanese organic beauty market. It benefits from sleek, modern branding that extends through to its store interiors, and its flagship shop in Aoyama includes a healthy dining space and a spa (see Rhythm Spa below). Using local ingredients including tea seed oil from Aomori and yuzu seed oil from Kochi, the brand takes a holistic approach and focuses on balancing and strengthening the whole body.

What to try: Three Balancing Point Makeup Remover (¥3,500) featuring richly formulated natural oils and a beautiful yellow-and-white double layer that turns a milky lemon color when shaken; Balancing Cleansing Oil (¥4,200) featuring oils such as frankincense, bergamot fruit, rosemary, and sweet orange. See the full lineup here.

Recommended Organic Spas in Tokyo

Situated on the second floor of Three’s store in Aoyama, this salon is open to both men and women, and offers a wonderful head spa menu. Try their Rhythm First Treatment, a special facial, body care or head spa treatment for first-time users (¥10,000-¥16,000, 45-75 minutes) designed to help you recharge at any given time of the year.

Where: 1F 2F 3-12-13 Kita Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Map

Tel: 03-6419-7512

Open: Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri: 7:30-19:00, Sat, Sun, Public Holidays: 10:00-19:00

Reservations by appointment only.

Owner Yukari Tofuku is dedicated to finding the best organic treatments and cosmetics from around the world, so you can trust that the products being used at Terme Felice are top notch. The spa, which is close to Daikanyama Station, offers customized facials and a detox course to help get rid of toxins. Terme Felice also has a special plan for first time users (¥16,000, 90 minutes)

Where: 20-17 Daikanyamacho, Shibuya-ku. Map

Tel: 03-3476-6668

Open: 10:00-20:00

Based in Azabu Juban and owned by Australian Elana Jade Gilbert, this organic beauty salon offers a range of products to try, mostly sourced from Australia. Men are catered for too with the “Executive Men” course (¥22,500, 2.5 hours), which includes a facial, oil massage and manicure. For kids, there is the “Kids Pamper” special (¥8,000) and pregnant ladies can enjoy an exclusive massage and pre-birth pampering by booking the “Pregnancy Journey” special (¥16,500). For more information, see here.

Where: NS Azabu Juban Building 4F, 3-6-2 Azabu Juban, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Map

Tel: 03-6453-9319

Open: Monday to Friday – 10:00am to 9:00pm, Saturday to Sunday -10:00am to 7:00pm

