TELL, founded in 1973, is a Tokyo-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing world-class, effective support and counseling services to Japan’s international community as well as helping to address the country’s growing mental health care needs. TELL can be reached at its lifeline at 03-5774-0992 (9am – 11pm every day) or via chat (Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10:30pm – 2am). It provides free, confidential telephone support, anonymous, non-judgmental and caring and English-speaking resources and support. Kids, teens and adults are welcome to call if they ever need consultation.

TELL Expands Its Online Mental Health Support

TELL has responded to the needs of our community by transitioning to a remote model of services: virtual workshops, teletherapy counseling sessions, bringing outreach events online, and moving the crisis Lifeline to a remote phone line and increasing chat hours. By providing resources through workshops and Employee Assistance Programs on how to manage the mental health challenges that arise out of unexpectedly working from home, the social isolation, and the uncertainty of the situation, TELL is able to help companies engage with their employees on mental health despite not being in the office. There is a greater need than ever to have support available through a variety of channels to ensure that people can get the help they need, in the language they feel comfortable, when they need it. TELL has been dedicated to providing effective support and counseling services to Japan’s international community and its increasing mental health needs for 47 years.

Message from TELL Japan

“TELL is working closely with the business community across Japan to provide workshops on coping and resilience. COVID-19 has caused a dramatic disruption to daily routines, and it is crucial that professionals have the tools to positively respond and support themselves, their families, and their colleagues.”

Kathryn Sheppard, TELL | Corporate Development Manager