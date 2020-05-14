A unique eatery in Aoyama where customers get to enjoy “one dish, one wine, one artist.” The dish in question is a luxurious truffle pasta served with a robust glass of red wine, and a punchy Led Zeppelin soundtrack. The set dinner menu costs ¥4,000 and consists of 150g of pasta (freshly made on site every day using organic Italian flour and farm eggs from Japan), 5g of fresh truffle, and a glass of red wine. OUT is open Tuesday to Sunday from 6pm till late. OUT is also a popular Sunday brunch spot.

OUT’s Response to COVID-19

The restaurant business is one of the industries being hit the hardest by the pandemic — especially small, independent venues, such as this one in Aoyama. To cope with the crisis and still offer loyal customers the taste of OUT, owner Crago has introduced the “take-OUT” campaign, which allows customers to order fresh pasta, sauce and more for pick up or delivery. Every week a new shape and sauce is announced on the restaurant’s Instagram.

Message from OUT

“I created OUT restaurant as a special place for people to gather and enjoy the highest quality truffle pasta, red wine and listen to the sound of Led Zeppelin. The global health pandemic we now find ourselves in has completely changed the face of hospitality. I can no longer welcome my customers to my restaurant. But instead it has opened up the opportunity for people to enjoy the OUT experience at home! This is something I never thought would happen. I am so determined to get through this crisis and seeing my ‘take-OUT’ pasta being enjoyed in people’s homes encourages me even more. Please continue to support your local restaurants so that they can once again open their doors to you on the other side, and what a party that will be!”

— Sarah Crago, Owner, OUT