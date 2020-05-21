Famous for its dream-like wedding hall, delicious restaurants and one of Tokyo’s most stunning Japanese gardens, Happo-en, located in the heart of Tokyo, is a place grounded in all aspects of Japanese culture—traditional gardens, architecture, culinary techniques, art, music and many others. Happo-en’s garden, carefully composed to reproduce a natural setting, skillfully incorporates the basic principles of traditional Japanese garden landscaping. It includes several features of historic importance, such as a display of bonsai trees over 500 years old, and the “Muan” and “Kakuhoan” teahouses, transported and rebuilt on site, all harmoniously blending to create an oasis of beauty that brings pleasure throughout the year.

Happo-en’s Response to the Covid-19 crisis

Under the declaration of the state of emergency, Happo-en took the decision to cease all operations until the end of May. To still meet their guests and visitors’ needs, however, Happo-en has launched its Online One-Stop Service special promotion.

Happo-en is now offering online consultations for weddings, MICE, and corporate events. The one-stop service entails a dedicated personal coordinator, who will be able to guide you through the venue selection process with 3D showcase, along with a plan that will bring your envisioned event to life. Everything for your special day can now be accomplished from anywhere in the world, safely and securely!

In addition to their online consultation services, Happo-en is honored to announce that it is the second company to be awarded the FSSC22000 certification for health and safety management, as a testament to Happo-en’s dedication to their customers while delivering quality services.

Message from Happo-en

“Happo-en is unwavering in our dedication to creating the magic of your dreams and to provide a cultural experience that is rich in Japanese tradition. We continue onward in our current times to deliver on our promise of smiles with pride for traditions. Together, we will inspire the world for a brighter tomorrow.”

— Keisuke Sekimoto, Executive Manager, Happo-en