Tokyo Piano School

Tokyo Piano School’s mission is to offer affordable private piano lessons in Tokyo for adults and kids from beginner to advanced through personalized one-on-one sessions at their studio or at domicile. Tokyo Piano School helps guide and foster students in a range of different musical styles including: classical, pop, jazz and musical theatre. They also prepare students for university and conservatory entrance auditions, music school exams, ABRSM exams, PTNA exams, recitals, and competitions.

All potential students receive a discounted trial lesson to evaluate their current musical level, and to discuss goals and future piano aspirations.

Details

How Much: Starting from ¥3,000

Address:  6 Chome-8-29 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Website: www.tokyopianoschool.jp/en/

Tel: 070-4455-4748

COVID-19 Special Offer

For a limited time only, Tokyo Piano School is offering online piano lessons via Skype or Zoom.

