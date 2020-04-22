Tokyo Piano School’s mission is to offer affordable private piano lessons in Tokyo for adults and kids from beginner to advanced through personalized one-on-one sessions at their studio or at domicile. Tokyo Piano School helps guide and foster students in a range of different musical styles including: classical, pop, jazz and musical theatre. They also prepare students for university and conservatory entrance auditions, music school exams, ABRSM exams, PTNA exams, recitals, and competitions.
All potential students receive a discounted trial lesson to evaluate their current musical level, and to discuss goals and future piano aspirations.
How Much: Starting from ¥3,000
Address: 6 Chome-8-29 Roppongi, Minato-ku
Website: www.tokyopianoschool.jp/en/
Tel: 070-4455-4748
For a limited time only, Tokyo Piano School is offering online piano lessons via Skype or Zoom.
