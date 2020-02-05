The Decorté Effect: 12 TW Readers Try Out the Beauty Brand’s New AQ Meliority Range

What better way to spend a Saturday than immersing yourself in the pampering world of Decorté and trying out their new range of products called AQ Meliority? TW recently invited 12 discerning women to join us at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo At Marunouchi for tea, wagashi and luxurious facial treatments.

Having transformed several of the hotel’s suites into spa treatment rooms, Decorté greeted visitors in VIP style. The rooms were decorated with spectacular flower arrangements specially created by a floral artist to complement AQ Meliority’s stand-out packaging. The line’s decorative beauty vessels are reminiscent of sparkling gems, crafted by Dutch designer Marcel Wanders who is known for his whimsical style and serves as the art director of Decorté.

Decorté has truly considered every aspect of your daily beauty ritual to create something that nourishes the spirit as much as the skin. Each product in the AQ Meliority line is an indulgence for the senses, from its pleasing look to its healing aromatic fragrance, mixing green floral and woody scents with hints of citrus, winter sweet and sandalwood. Decorté’s premium skincare range focuses on anti-aging through regeneration with dedication to delivering visible results, offering sophisticated and superior products without compromise. Through continued research at their own laboratory, utilizing years of industry experience, AQ Meliority combines the latest scientific developments in dermatology and beauty innovation with a refined sensibility to offer Absolute Quality in every aspect from application to efficacy.

As guests were served antioxidant-rich Benifuki green tea from Yakushima Island (a registered UNESCO World Heritage Site), they learned more about the carefully selected natural ingredients used in AQ Meliority products, including Benifuki extract along with murasaki cha, white mucuna beans, black soybeans and rare white birch water (which can only be harvested for four weeks each year!). These ingredients work together to accelerate growth and promote drastic regeneration of the cell matrix, which forms the structure and vivacity of the skin. Through regular use the powerful formulas aim to leave you feeling and looking more youthful.

Using a combination of products to maximize results, the Intensive Revitalizing Emulsion (¥30,000) is a recommended first step to prime, prep and stimulate the skin for ultimate receptivity before using the intensely hydrating Intensive Revitalizing Lotion (¥20,000) followed by AQ Meliority’s outstanding hero product, the Intensive Regenerating Multi Cream (¥120,000). This all-round super moisturizer comprises more than 30 carefully selected ingredients to deliver noticeably face-changing results (also, the more you use it, the greater your satisfaction level will be). Right across the range, from serum to cream, the texture is pleasantly light, smooth and easily absorbed into the skin, providing an instantly rich and nourishing sensation without any stickiness or grease.

Each guest enjoyed a tailored facial treatment using the full AQ Meliority range delivered by Decorté’s estheticians, as well as a gift ticket for a further treatment at the brand’s flagship store, Maison Decorté in Ginza Six. After the pampering session was complete, the feedback was unanimously positive: skin felt softer yet firmer, more supple and revitalized. The radiant faces left glowing, feeling refreshed and enthused by this prestige beauty that goes beyond skin deep.

TW Recommends: Our Top 3 AQ Meliority Range Products

1. Intensive Revitalizing Emulsion: Delivers all-day conditioning to areas most in need.

2. Intensive Revitalizing Lotion: Locks in hydration for glowing, more supple skin.

3. Intensive Regenerating Multi Cream: Forms a protective veil on the skin that noticeably firms and lifts.

More info at www.cosmedecorte.com



