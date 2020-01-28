On the Balcony in Roppongi

Where is the best place for adults to have fun in Tokyo? For years, various areas like Ginza, Shinjuku, or Shibuya have competed for that title, but now Roppongi has a leg up on them thanks to the opening of BALCÓN TOKYO, a combination veranda lounge, restaurant, and bar overlooking the capital.

Located on the top floor of the Mitsui Garden Hotel Roppongi Tokyo Premier, BALCÓN is just close enough to one of the most electric parts of the city to get people excited, but high enough to offer a quiet break from the hustle and bustle for all those who need it. The highlights of this new locale, which opened on January 24, are a casual bar space, a calm, elegant restaurant, a VIP room, and two private rooms. In other words, everything that sophisticated adults would need to have the time of their lives in Tokyo.

