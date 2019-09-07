7 Places to Grab a Beer in Tokyo This Week: September 10–16

Spring, summer, autumn, winter… every season in Tokyo is a good time to enjoy some cold suds. This week in particular just happens to be overflowing with festivals and events offering tasty, refreshing and hoppy beverages.

Belgian Beer Weekend Tokyo

Relax with friends, kick back with live music and refresh with proper glasses (no plastic here!) of smooth, fruity and fun Belgian beer. Guests who want to drink like a pro can refer to the 11-category classification guide and helpful taste charts to fully appreciate the range of fine brews on offer.

Two days, 40 breweries, 320 unique beers: the world’s craziest beer festival returns to Tokyo at the new upscale waterside oasis, Shibuya Stream, featuring our favorite breweries from across Europe, the US and Asia.

The Ebisu Beer Festival holds it’s annual celebrations at Yebisu beer’s birthplace. Special edition beers will be available alongside plenty of delicious cold Yebisu and delicious food to enjoy in the outdoor beer garden. The main festival will be held from September 20–23 with only the beer garden open in the evenings from the 13th to 19th. Forest Beer Garden The popular long-running beer garden just a few minutes from JR Shinanomachi Station offers various all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink and a la carte menus. Visitors can quench their thirst from a selection of beverages including draft and craft beers, wine, cocktails, and soft drinks. Omohara Summer Illumination For something different, climb to the roof of Tokyu Plaza Omotesando and escape the neighborhood’s bright lights for a romantic enchanted forest ambiance. Enjoy a variety of special summer delicacies such as Kyoto’s premium ice cream and French non-alcoholic beer.

This celebration of Tahitian culture at Venus Fort brings a slice of South Pacific paradise to Tokyo. Visitors can enjoy a heap of activities over three days as well as authentic cuisine and drinks such as Tahiti’s famous Hinano beer and delicious Rotui pineapple juice.