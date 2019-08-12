12 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: August 30–September 1

Yosakoi is a unique style of dancing combining traditional Japanese moves with modern music – think somewhere between awa-odori and cheerleading. Large teams perform their choreographed routines in colorful historically inspired costumes, punctuating the dancing with energetic shouts, flag waving and hand percussion. This weekend more than yosakoi 40 teams will perform at Kiba Park. During the Edo Era this large park in Koto City was a wooded area that provided the timber for the construction of Tokyo.

This yosakoi festival at Kiba Park prides itself on being accessible to all, welcoming teams and visitors of all ages and abilities, from the local community and across Japan. Expect lively performances, catchy tunes and plenty of loud Japanese spirit.

©Asakusa Samba Carnival facebook page

Expect dazzling costumes, sequins, feathers, and plenty of shimmying and shaking to the samba rhythms along Kaminarimon Dori at the 38th annual Asakusa Samba Carnival.

BUDX amplifies the voices and stories of artists that are seizing new and energizing opportunities. Alongside workshops, art installations and masterclasses from the best in the business, patrons can also witness DJ sets and performances from the biggest, best and newest talent from around the world. AFTERL-IFE WORLD | MAD DOG JONES Instagram sensation and Toronto -based artist Mad Dog Jones launches his world premiere exhibition of 15 of his works at Diesel Gallery in Shibuya. The artist will hold an autograph session on September 6. Larry Carlton with Special Guest Richard Bona American guitarist Carlton, who built his career as a studio musician in the 1970s and ’80s for acts such as Steely Dan and Joni Mitchell, has appeared on more than 100 gold records. Check out our interview with the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist ahead of his five-night stand at Tokyo Blue Note. Hi Beer Garden 2019 Japan’s largest beer garden takes over Hibiya Park for an eight-day spree of fine beer drinking. There will be around 80 kinds of beer and a variety of live entertainment from bands to dance performances.

Kaikai Kiki Gallery in Motoazabu holds an opening reception on August 30 for American artist Vaughn Spann, a painter who devotes his practice to abstraction and figuration.