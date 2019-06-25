Kawasaki Factory Zone Night Tour

Discover a new side to Kawasaki City through bus or boat tours through the city’s factory zone at night. At night, these grey industrial buildings turn into shining beacons that light up the bay, creating an otherworldly futuristic experience you won’t find anywhere else.
For a more traditional experience, drop by the Japan Open-air Folk House Museum. Enjoy folk craft-making experience, traditional storytelling, and other traditional cultural highlights here.
How Much: from ¥4,000 (for Factory Zone Night Tour by boat)
Address: Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki City
Website: k-kankou.jp/travelkawasaki/factory/
