Hotel Intergate Kyoto Shijo Shinmachi

Located only five minutes on foot from Shijo Station and Karasuma Station, this hotel gives its guests direct access to Kyoto’s must-see World Heritage Sites such as Nijo Castle, Kiyomizudera Temple, the Golden Pavilion and its cousin, the Silver Pavilion, all accessible within a short 30-minute trip. In addition, the hotel is a convenient 10-minute walk away from Nishiki Market, where tourists can taste Kyoto’s unique gastronomy.

Details

Address: 387 Mukadeya-cho, Nishikikoji-agaru, Shinmachi-dori, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto

Website: www.intergatehotels.jp/kyoto_shijo/

Tel: 075-255-2211

