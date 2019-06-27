Hotel Intergate Kyoto Shijo Shinmachi

Located only five minutes on foot from Shijo Station and Karasuma Station, this hotel gives its guests direct access to Kyoto’s must-see World Heritage Sites such as Nijo Castle, Kiyomizudera Temple, the Golden Pavilion and its cousin, the Silver Pavilion, all accessible within a short 30-minute trip. In addition, the hotel is a convenient 10-minute walk away from Nishiki Market, where tourists can taste Kyoto’s unique gastronomy.